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NASA astronaut Suni Williams rides through New York City as the Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, 2026. (Image credit: Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

New Yorkers got a space-y surprise on Wednesday (Nov. 11): Retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain Sunita "Suni" Williams rolled down 5th Avenue in the back of a classic convertible wrapped in patriotic decals as Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade.

What is it?

On Wednesday, New York City's 107th annual Veterans Day Parade made its way through Manhattan to the cheers and respectful nods of thousands of onlookers.

The parade is an annual tradition on the holiday, which honors veterans of the U.S. armed forces. As part of the parade, veterans, active-duty soldiers, firefighters, marching bands, youth cadets and more march through the city and honor those who have served and sacrificed in the U.S. military.

This year, the parade featured Suni Williams as its grand marshal. "I’m proud to join New Yorkers and Americans from around the country in honoring the service, sacrifice, and commitment of veterans from every generation," she said during the event.

Why is it incredible?

Williams was selected for NASA's astronaut program in 1998 and retired from it in December 2025 . She spent 608 days in space during her astronaut career, the second-most by an American astronaut behind Peggy Whitson , who racked up 695.

Williams also had an extensive career in the U.S. Navy. She began as an ensign in 1987 before serving in a number of different roles. For example, she was a diving officer and a naval aviator and also provided helicopter combat support during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Provide Comfort. She further served as a squadron safety officer and finally as a captain, a rank she achieved in 2017.

During this time, Williams supported relief efforts following Hurricane Andrew, trained within the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and gained a wealth of further experience flying as a military pilot.

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Williams is part of a longstanding tradition of astronauts serving in the U.S. military. From test pilots to naval officers and more, there's a strong link between the U.S. armed forces and NASA's astronaut program.