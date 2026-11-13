Astronaut Suni Williams rides through NYC as Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade | Space photo of the day for Nov. 13, 2026
Navy veteran Suni Williams leads in a longstanding astronaut tradition.
New Yorkers got a space-y surprise on Wednesday (Nov. 11): Retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain Sunita "Suni" Williams rolled down 5th Avenue in the back of a classic convertible wrapped in patriotic decals as Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade.
What is it?
On Wednesday, New York City's 107th annual Veterans Day Parade made its way through Manhattan to the cheers and respectful nods of thousands of onlookers.
The parade is an annual tradition on the holiday, which honors veterans of the U.S. armed forces. As part of the parade, veterans, active-duty soldiers, firefighters, marching bands, youth cadets and more march through the city and honor those who have served and sacrificed in the U.S. military.
This year, the parade featured Suni Williams as its grand marshal. "I’m proud to join New Yorkers and Americans from around the country in honoring the service, sacrifice, and commitment of veterans from every generation," she said during the event.
Why is it incredible?
Williams was selected for NASA's astronaut program in 1998 and retired from it in December 2025. She spent 608 days in space during her astronaut career, the second-most by an American astronaut behind Peggy Whitson, who racked up 695.
Williams also had an extensive career in the U.S. Navy. She began as an ensign in 1987 before serving in a number of different roles. For example, she was a diving officer and a naval aviator and also provided helicopter combat support during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Provide Comfort. She further served as a squadron safety officer and finally as a captain, a rank she achieved in 2017.
During this time, Williams supported relief efforts following Hurricane Andrew, trained within the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and gained a wealth of further experience flying as a military pilot.
Williams is part of a longstanding tradition of astronauts serving in the U.S. military. From test pilots to naval officers and more, there's a strong link between the U.S. armed forces and NASA's astronaut program.
Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos. With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music
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