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NASA's Gulfstream G-III research aircraft. On Nov. 24, 2026, the agency announced that they were sending three research aircraft including the Gulfstream III to Iowa to support a U.S. Army controlled detonation of degrading explosives.

NASA has sent three different research aircraft and is using a satellite-based instrument to support the U.S. Army's detonation of degraded explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, the agency announced yesterday (Nov. 24).

After a week-long delay caused by public concern over the event creating clouds of lead and toxic materials, today (Nov. 25) around 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) the U.S. Army has planned to execute a controlled detonation of five tons of aging explosives at the ammunition plant. The detonation follows concerns that cooling winter temperatures or attempts to chemically neutralize the materials could lead to an unexpected, uncontrolled explosion.

"In challenging circumstances such as this, you want the nation's best on the field. That is precisely why you call on NASA , putting our airborne and space-based sensors and some of the brightest scientific minds in the country to work," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in an online statement .

To support this detonation, NASA deployed three research aircraft : a P-3 Orion, a Gulfstream III from NASA's Langley Research Center and a B200 from NASA Ames. The agency is also monitoring the situation using its TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution) instrument which is mounted and orbiting Earth on a commercial satellite.

"Working alongside our partners across the federal government, NASA is utilizing its advanced scientific instruments and expertise to collect environmental and atmospheric data to inform the broader federal response," NASA stated .

The environmental monitoring using TEMPO is especially important as the materials to be detonated include lead azide and other toxic components that are causing not just environmental worries, but significant local concern over possible health repercussions. This concern is severe enough that, following detonation, officials are encouraging local residents to stay indoors with the doors and windows closed for 24-28 hours.

In fact, the CDC has activated an emergency response "to provide accurate public health communication and technical assistance," the CDC stated online . They have also offered additional guidance for locals to try and mitigate as much exposure to toxic materials like lead dust as possible.

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In the map below, which comes from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers using satellite data, the highlighted area shows where surface deposits of lead is expected to exceed the maximum allowable amounts on surfaces per the Environmental Protection Agency.

In this map in the area surrounding the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, the highlighted area shows where surface deposits of lead is expected to exceed the maximum allowable amounts on surfaces per the Environmental Protection Agency. The blue represents lead expected to exceed maximum allowable amounts on windows where green is on floors. (Image credit: US Army Corps of Engineers JECOP

While this planned detonation has unsurprisingly caused concern among locals and nationwide, Isaacman has urged the public not to mischaracterize the event as something larger.

"Even if it's hyperbole, it is irresponsible to characterize this as a 'Chernobyl event,'" he said online in response to someone likening the event to the infamous nuclear accident.

"When there is no reactor and there are no fission products. This is a controlled detonation of aging explosive material and is being handled in the most responsible way possible."