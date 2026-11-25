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The November full moon rose to put on a spectacular natural light show on Nov. 24 and we've got the photos to prove it! Read on to see our favorite shots of the "Beaver Moon" captured from around the world.

Each monthly full moon has its own set of informal names , often bestowed to reflect events occurring in the world at the time of their rising. The November moon is often known as the Beaver Moon, a name associated with the time of year when beavers prepare for winter and when trappers historically set beaver traps before waterways froze.

November's full moon served as the opening salvo in a series of four dazzling supermoons , which turn full around the time that the natural satellite passes closest to Earth in its 27-day elliptical orbit.

That added proximity can make it appear noticeably brighter and larger than the smallest full moon of the year, setting the stage for an incredible photo shoot as the lunar disk climbed high into the autumn sky.

Best photos of the November 2026 full Beaver Moon

Our first shot of the moon was captured by photographer Pongmanat Tasiri as the moon rose over the roof of the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep Buddhist temple in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, as a stunning array of craters and lunar seas scar the Beaver Moon's surface.

The Beaver Moon takes flight into the night sky. (Image credit: Photo by Pongmanat Tasiri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Gary Hershorn snapped a gorgeous shot of the full yellow moon rising over the Chrysler Building in New York, with the Empire State Building and myriad other skyscrapers dominating the skyline.

The Beaver Moon rises over the New York skyline. (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Hershorn also managed to line up a colorful shot of the lunar disk glowing between the concrete canyon of New York's iconic 42nd Street just before moonset on the morning of Nov. 24, mere hours before the moon turned full.

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The moon shines between a concrete canyon in New York. (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Our next photo was captured by Space.com's Skywatching Editor Daisy Dobrijevic using a Sony A7IV with a Tamron 50-400mm lens as the moon shone in the skies over the city of Nottingham in the U.K. on Nov. 23.

"Having seen the rather disappointing weather forecast for the night of the full moon, I decided to head out a day early and capture the almost-full Beaver Moon instead," explained Dobrijevic. "It hadn’t quite risen above the rooftops of the houses opposite me, so I took a peek down the alleyway and, sure enough, there it was, nestled between two houses, giving me just enough of a clear view to capture this close-up."

Bright ejecta rays stretch across ancient lunar lava plains in this close-up of the nearly full Beaver Moon captured from Nottingham, U.K. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic)

This striking image of the full moon rising above the Toronto skyline was snapped by Mert Alper Dervis as a flock of birds skimmed through the foreground. The outline of the lunar disk appears subtly warped and squashed by atmospheric refraction , as its reflected light passes through pockets of air with differing densities and temperatures.

The moon rises into a pastel sky over Toronto. (Image credit: Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Allen Berman sent in a breathtaking photo of the full moon hanging low over the Los Angeles skyline on the night of Nov. 24.

"Finding the right spot for tonight’s full moon over downtown Los Angeles was a bit tricky," Berman told Space.com. "We wound up on a neighbor’s front lawn in the Baldwin Hills section of town. The owner was a bit surprised to see photographers there. But he was cool. The conditions were perfect with thin clouds over the distant mountains that made for a magical image."

The November full moon shines over Los Angeles. (Image credit: Allen Berman)

Moving from the modern to the old, photographer Robert Nemeti took a moody shot of the full Beaver Moon climbing skyward above the medieval Boldogkő Castle in Hungary at moonrise on Nov. 24. How many full moons must that old building have seen?

An ancient castle broods below an older moon in Hungary. (Image credit: Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Wang Zhao snapped a very different view from Beijing, China, on that same night by using a powerful telephoto lens to capture a passenger jet as it streaked across the lunar disk, leaving dense contrails in its wake.

A passenger jet transits the lunar disk on Nov. 24. (Image credit: Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP via Getty Images)

That Beaver Moon was captured shining between the minarets of the Imam Ali Shrine in the city of Najaf, Iraq, by Karar Essa. The 53-mile-wide (85-kilometer) Tycho Crater can be seen as a distinctive bright feature below the lunar equator, close to the dark expanse of Mare Nubium.

Dark lunar seas mark the lunar disk as it glows in the skies over Iraq. (Image credit: Photo by Karar Essa/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Aris Oikonomou snapped a striking photo of the Beaver Moon shining above the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, just as night began to set in over the Acropolis.

The full Beaver Moon rises over the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. (Image credit: Photo by Aris Oikonomou / SOOC / AFP via Getty Images)

Feeling inspired to capture your own supermoon photos? Then be sure to read our guide to photographing the moon and browse our picks of the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography because you don't have long to wait!

The final supermoon of 2026 rises in just a few short weeks on Dec. 23 and it just so happens to be the closest full moon of the year, passing just 221,668 miles (356,740 kilometers) from Earth at the point of maximum illumination.

So no excuses! We'd love to see your photo in our inbox next month.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your full moon photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, name and location to spacephotos@space.com.