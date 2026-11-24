On this day in space! Nov. 24, 1947: The US Navy launches the 1st Aerobee sounding rocket, but it didn't reach space
Aerobee was a suborbital sounding rocket designed to study Earth's atmosphere.
On Nov. 24, 1947, the U.S. Navy launched the first Aerobee rocket into the sky, but it never reached space.
Aerobee was a suborbital sounding rocket designed to study Earth's atmosphere.
After World War 2, the United States started reusing erman V-2 rockets for this kind of research. When they started running out of V-2 rockets, the United States constructed its own rockets that were similar but cheaper to build and to launch. In the weeks leading up to the first Aerobee mission, three test flights were launched.
Those tests used a dummy version of Aerobee with a live booster to see if the two stages would separate properly. On Aerobee's first real flight, the rocket flew about 35 miles high. That's below the 62-mile (100 kilometers) upper limit for the boundary of space. (NASA and the U.S. military typically consider 50 miles the edge of space.) Mission control cut the flight short after about 30 seconds, because Aerobee started to yaw, and they wanted to keep it from going completely out of control.
Why it mattered
Billed as the "most successful sounding rocket of the space age," the initial Aerobee rocket was suborbital rocket designed to launch experment payload of up to 100 pounds (45 kilograms) to an altitude of 75 miles (121 kilometers) or so.
"The Aerobee was designed to carry instruments aloft to collect data on the upper atmosphere and to place small animals in a weightless condition for physiological studies," the U.S. National Museum of the United States Air Force wrote in a mission overview. "It was launched by a solid-propellant booster engine of 18,000 pounds thrust that burned for only two and a half seconds."
While the first Aerobee rocket did not reach space, many more made successful launches in the decades that followed.
Engineers made a steady stream of upgrades to the the Aerobee rocket, allowing to fly higher and launch heavier payloads into space. It was an Aerobee rocket that launched two Phillipine monkeys on a mission to study how the effects of rapid launch acceleration might affect their bodies, an experiment that was among the frst human physiology tests that paved the way for human spaceflight.
More than 1,000 Aerobee rockets have launched since then, and the last one flew in January of 1985.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
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