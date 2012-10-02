Space History Photo: Bumper V-2 Launch

Bumper 8 lifts off on July 24, 1950 from the Long Range Proving Grounds in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Full Story.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Bumper V-2 was the first missile launched at Cape Canaveral on July 24, 1950.

