Space History Photo: Bumper V-2 Launch

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Bumper V-2 was the first missile launched at Cape Canaveral on July 24, 1950.
Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).
