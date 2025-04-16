Rocket repurposed from intercontinental ballistic missile launches secret US spy satellites to orbit from California

A Minotaur IV rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base (now known as Vandenberg Space Force Base) on Sept. 25, 2010, carrying the Space-Based Space Surveillance satellite, a first-of-its-kind satellite that can detect and track orbiting space objects from space.

For the first time in nearly a decade and a half, a Minotaur has streaked through Californian skies.

A Minotaur IV rocket lifted off from the Golden State's Vandenberg Space Force Base today (April 16) at 3:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT; 12:33 p.m. local California time), kicking off the NROL-174 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

It was the first launch of a Minotaur from the site since 2011, the NRO said via X.

The NROL-174 mission patch. (Image credit: NRO)

The Minotaur rocket family, built by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, consists of repurposed intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Minotaur IV is a four-stage vehicle that stands 78 feet (24 meters) tall.

A Minotaur IV hadn't flown since a July 2020 mission that launched from Virginia. But today, the rocket got back to work and did its job as planned.

"The NROL-174 Minotaur IV rocket was once a Peacekeeper ICBM that sat watch 24/7 in support of our nation's nuclear deterrent," NROL-174 Mission Director Laura Robinson, deputy director of the NRO Office of Space Launch, said in a post-launch statement.

"Now modified for space launch, it completed its final mission of placing a national security payload on orbit, a credit to the decades-long dedication of those who were part of the missile’s early development, maintenance and operations, and innovative conversion into the Minotaur IV rocket," Robinson added. "It was truly a team effort."

The NRO builds and operates the nation's fleet of spy satellites. The agency reveals few details about these craft and their capabilities, so it's no surprise that NROL-174 is shrouded in secrecy.

The NRO's press kit offers a vague explanation, saying the mission consists "of multiple national security payloads designed, built and operated by the NRO."

NROL-174 flew via the U.S. Space Force's Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP). According to the press kit, the RLSP "primarily launches more risk-tolerant experimental, research and development, responsive space and operational missions."