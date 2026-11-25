Satellites watch volcanic eruptions add new beaches on Iwo Jima | Space photo of the day for Nov. 25, 2026
The island is growing, but will it last?
Iwo Jima looks remarkably different from space after a volcanic eruption created new land extending the Japanese island's beaches.
What is it?
On Oct. 27, Japan's Meteorological Agency detected an underwater volcanic eruption off the shores of Iwo Jima. Soon after this initial detection of the "submarine" volcano, satellites orbiting our planet started taking a look, observing to see what havoc this eruption might wreak.
When you compare the satellite images above captured by the Landsat 9 satellite's Operational Land Imager (OLI), you can see the stark differences between the island on October 26 before the eruption and weeks later on November 11.
The island was also observed by NASA's NISAR spacecraft as well as the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) and VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) sensors. Together, this imagery gave researchers a more complete picture of how the eruption continued and the effects it left behind.
And amazingly, with satellite imagery experts have been able to show that the eruption has actually added more land to the island's beaches.
Why is it incredible?
On Nov. 16, Japan's Coast Guard confirmed in a statement that about 125 acres (50 hectares) of new land is now connected to the island's southeast beach following the recent volcanic eruption.
This is not the first time that a volcano has created new land. Lava and ash from a volcanic eruption can solidify and accumulate, adding land material around the volcano or to a nearby coast if it is located offshore or underwater, as we saw in this case.
But these new landforms aren't always permanent fixtures. This new addition to the island's beach could easily and quickly be washed away by the waves, which happened on Iwo Jima just a few years ago in 2023. And experts expect the same thing to happen with this new land.
"I imagine we'll see this new land wash away within a few months," Daniel Slayback, a scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center who has previously studied landforms created by volcanic eruptions, said in a statement. "But we'll have to wait and see."
Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos. With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.