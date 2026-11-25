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Iwo Jima on Oct. 26, 2026 on the left and the same location on Nov. 11, 2026 shows the impact of a volcanic eruption. (Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey

Iwo Jima looks remarkably different from space after a volcanic eruption created new land extending the Japanese island's beaches.

What is it?

On Oct. 27, Japan's Meteorological Agency detected an underwater volcanic eruption off the shores of Iwo Jima. Soon after this initial detection of the "submarine" volcano, satellites orbiting our planet started taking a look, observing to see what havoc this eruption might wreak.

When you compare the satellite images above captured by the Landsat 9 satellite's Operational Land Imager (OLI), you can see the stark differences between the island on October 26 before the eruption and weeks later on November 11.

The island was also observed by NASA's NISAR spacecraft as well as the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) and VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) sensors. Together, this imagery gave researchers a more complete picture of how the eruption continued and the effects it left behind.

And amazingly, with satellite imagery experts have been able to show that the eruption has actually added more land to the island's beaches.

Why is it incredible?

On Nov. 16, Japan's Coast Guard confirmed in a statement that about 125 acres (50 hectares) of new land is now connected to the island's southeast beach following the recent volcanic eruption.

This is not the first time that a volcano has created new land. Lava and ash from a volcanic eruption can solidify and accumulate, adding land material around the volcano or to a nearby coast if it is located offshore or underwater, as we saw in this case.

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But these new landforms aren't always permanent fixtures. This new addition to the island's beach could easily and quickly be washed away by the waves, which happened on Iwo Jima just a few years ago in 2023 . And experts expect the same thing to happen with this new land.