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A snapshot of the Himalayas captured from aboard the ISS. (Image credit: CSA/Joshua Kutryk)

The Himalayas tower below the clouds, capped in icy snow in new snapshots captured from aboard the International Space Station .

What is it?

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk was looking out one of the windows aboard the space station when the most incredible view came into focus — and thankfully he had a camera handy and was able to capture these striking scenes of the Himalayas from space.

Above the mountain range, fluffy clouds hang in the atmosphere. Below, the expansive Himalayas are covered in bright snow and ice, which looks somehow both white and blue at the same time as the bright sunlight streaks across the breathtaking expanse.

This frosty winter scene showcases the mountain range from orbit, from about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth's surface. But even from this distance, the magnitude of this mountain range is palpable. The Himalayas stretch across five different countries including Nepal, India, China, Bhutan and Pakistan. And the Himalayas include some of the highest mountain peaks on planet Earth, including Mount Everest.

Why is it incredible?

From orbit around Earth, you might expect even the largest landmarks on our planet to appear miniscule. But somehow, in these photographs snapped by Kutryk during NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission , even from hundreds of miles above our planet you can really see and feel the immense scale of this mammoth mountain range.

It's unclear exactly where above the mountain range these photographs were taken, but it is always amazing to think that within these sweeping landscapes are people living their lives, likely unaware that an astronaut is taking in the beauty of their home.

Perhaps somewhere hidden under the clouds in one of Kutryk's photographs are hikers climbing up the side of Mt. Everest, completing their own bucket list adventure as the astronauts watching from above complete theirs.