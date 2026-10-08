Dawn breaks on Mars | Space photo of the day for Oct. 8, 2026

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A snapshot of Mars captured by NASA's Curiosity rover on Aug. 11, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

Imagine the sun has just risen as you wake to the soft sounds of Martian dust swirling outside. You look out and what do you see? A beautiful mountain range, bathed in golden light.

While this imaginary scenario might not be possible today, if future astronauts ever get to enjoy their morning coffee on the Red Planet, this is what they might see.

What is it?

A panorama of Mars created using six different shots captured by NASA's Curiosity rover on Aug. 11, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

NASA's Curiosity rover recently captured a stunning new panorama of dawn breaking over a Mars mountain range

The panorama , made using six different shots captured of the view, showcases Martian cliffs on the northwestern edge of Mount Sharp.

Curiosity has been exploring this 3-mile-tall (5-kilometer-tall) mountain for over a decade. Crawling up the mountain since 2014, the rover has explored all sorts of strange and unusual terrain. And now? It has captured a beautiful, peaceful Martian morning.

Why is it incredible?

Looking at this image, it seems almost Earth-like. Despite the complete lack of plant life (or any life that we're aware of), the view is reminiscent of mountains rising out of the deserts on our very own planet.

But what might feel like a familiar sight in a national park is an entirely different planet.

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And by enjoying this view (and analyzing it scientifically), researchers can better understand how features like the cliffs on Mount Sharp formed.