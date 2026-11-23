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What caused the odd-looking appearance of the shadow in the final images captured by Phobos 2?

On July 12, 1988, Phobos 2 — one of the Soviet Union's final major planetary exploration probes — was launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard a Proton rocket. The spacecraft's mission included the study of Mars and the Martian moon Phobos, with a planned close approach and deployment of landing probes, and over the next several months, the spacecraft successfully captured more than three dozen images of Phobos during its time in service.

However, early in the following year, the spacecraft's mission abruptly ended after the Phobos 2 ground team mysteriously lost contact with the spacecraft. Adding to the mystery were objects in some of the final photographs dispatched by the doomed spacecraft, which seemed to show an elongated shadow beneath the probe — a strange twist in one of the Soviet Union's final space missions, and one that soon gave rise to conspiracy theories about what the fate of Phobos 2 might have been.

So what caused the odd-looking appearance of the shadow in the final images captured by Phobos 2, and what was the real reason behind the spacecraft's sudden failure?

Last of the Soviet space explorers

Originally, the Soviet Union had planned for Phobos 2 to reach the Red Planet by late January 1989, after which the spacecraft would begin collecting data about the Martian environment leading up to its initial contact with Mars' largest moon in early June.

A model of one of the Phobos spacecraft on display in the Memorial Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow, Russia. (Image credit: Музей Космонавтики from Россия, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

To say that a lot hinged on the success of the mission would be an understatement, given the unfortunate fate of the probe's predecessor, Phobos 1, which went offline on Sept. 2, 1988, after a faulty command sequence was initiated while the spacecraft was on its way to Mars. The stakes were almost immediately raised as Phobos 2 arrived in orbit around Mars on Jan. 30, 1989 , when one of the probe's three onboard flight system processors was found to have gone offline, with another already experiencing technical issues.

Over the course of the next several weeks, Phobos 2 was able to overcome some of these setbacks and successfully began sending useful scientific data about the Martian environment back to Earth. By March, all the probe's science instruments appeared to be functioning normally, and despite the earlier loss of one of its processors, the remaining two had continued to facilitate control of the spacecraft by its Soviet ground control team.

An image of Phobos captured by the Soviet Union's Phobos 2 probe. (Image credit: Roscosmos)

Unexplained failure

That all changed on March 27, 1989, as Phobos 2 prepared to capture navigational images of its namesake as the Martian moon passed, which would be useful in advance of another forthcoming flyby in early April.

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Achieving this meant that the probe had to be angled in such a way that it faced Phobos, whereby its communications antennas would be temporarily directed away from Earth. During the imaging portion of the maneuver, all appeared to go smoothly, but soon afterward, ground controllers realized they were unable to reestablish contact with the probe.

An image of Mars and its moon Phobos captured by the Soviet Union's Phobos 2 spacecraft on Feb. 28, 1989. Phobos 2 took a total of 13 color sets of images of Phobos before contact was lost on March 27, 1989. (Image credit: Roscosmos)

A few fleeting radio contacts were made over the ensuing hours, which engineers believed might indicate that during the period of signal loss required for imagery of Phobos to be obtained, the spacecraft may have begun to spin uncontrollably. If this were the case, and the spacecraft could not reorient its solar panels toward the sun, it would eventually lose all power.

No further contact with Phobos 2 could be established beyond this point, although images from the probe's final close encounter with the Martian moon were successfully delivered back to Soviet ground controllers. While investigators identified a failure involving the spacecraft's onboard computer system as the most probable explanation, to this day, the exact cause of the events leading to the loss remains unknown.

Theories involving the failure

Although questions remain about the fate of Phobos 2, several theories have been put forward over the years. According to authors Paolo Ulivi and David M. Harland , one of the simplest explanations was that the spacecraft was damaged after an impact with other material orbiting the Martian moon, although later modeling by Soviet engineers and American teams at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab seemed to rule this out.

The final image transmitted from the Soviet Union's Phobos 2 spacecraft shortly before losing communication with Earth. (Image credit: Roscosmos)

A more likely scenario involved failure of the probe's second attitude control computer, which had already begun experiencing technical issues as Phobos 2 arrived in Martian orbit. With two of its three processors now offline, the third and sole remaining computer was unable to maintain control of the spacecraft on its own. An additional factor might have been power loss from battery drainage while the probe's solar arrays were directed away from the sun, and with no failsafe to power down any non-critical systems under such conditions, the spacecraft would likely have undergone significant power loss.

However, the probe's failure was only one part of the mystery: equally perplexing had been the unusual images Phobos 2 captured in its final moments, which later sparked speculation — and conspiracy theories — about what might have been behind the spacecraft's sudden demise.

The shadow in Phobos 2's final photos

Soviet test pilot Marina Popovich. (Image credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In some of the final images captured by Phobos 2, an unusual, elongated shadow had been visible in the frame, which with time would begin to prompt the most unusual of all the theories about the probe's demise: that it had been disabled by an alien spacecraft.

Among the proponents of this theory had been Marina Popovich, a former experimental pilot and the first Soviet woman to break the sound barrier, who set over 100 world aviation records in her career. In 1991, Popovich held a press conference at the Soviet Consulate in San Francisco, where she claimed a cigar-shaped object had been photographed near the Martian moon, which she believed to be an alien mothership .

Given her storied background in Soviet aerospace history, Popovich's views likely carried a degree of credibility unlike most others. However, that did not make them accurate.

Explaining the Phobos "shadow"

Determining what the images actually show requires an understanding of the probe's orbit, particularly with relation to the Martian moon it was attempting to photograph. At the time, the spacecraft and Phobos were in almost the same orbit, and moving at very similar speeds. As Ulivi and Harland note , due to these conditions, the probe's Termoskan multispectral imager often captured images that "included the shadow of the moon on the planet's surface as a dark oblong cigar-shaped feature."

In 1991, a NASA-led study of the Termoskan observations concluded that the unusual appearance of the shadow most likely resulted from a combination of factors acting together. The study team attributed these to the scanning instrument itself, as well as the spacecraft's near-co-orbital motion with Phobos, its viewing direction, and finally, a slight rocking motion the researchers concluded the spacecraft had likely exhibited at the time.

However, another factor that contributed to the appearance of the shadow involves the oblique angle at which the moon's shadow strikes the Martian surface. Because of this, similar imagery depicting an elliptical or elongated shadow cast by Phobos has been obtained since the Phobos 2 mission, with examples including images captured by the High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) on the ESA's Mars Express spacecraft in 2005.

The HRSC on ESA's Mars Express spacecraft took this image of Phobos's shadow on the surface of Mars during orbit 2345 on Nov. 10, 2005. (Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))

The legacy of the Soviet Phobos missions

The loss of Phobos 2 became a controversy for reasons other than the imaginative speculations about what its final images might have captured.

John M. Logsdon, director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University's School of International Affairs, remarked to the Los Angeles Times shortly after the failure that the situation was "just horrible," noting that the mishap was expected to potentially fuel what he called "a first-rate bureaucratic struggle" the Soviet Union was undergoing amid political changes occurring there at the time.

"The scientific community is also facing challenges resulting from the restructuring of the Soviet system," the Times also reported, noting the scientists from more than a dozen nations around the world whose funding and scientific instruments, at an estimated cost of several millions of dollars, "must be counted among the losers in the failure of the probe to complete its basic mission."

The shadow of Phobos as it was cast upon the western Xanthe Terra of Mars on Aug. 26, 1999, as seen by the Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC). (Image credit: NASA/JPL/MSSS)

Although both Phobos spacecraft were lost prior to completion of their primary missions, there were still some meaningful scientific results they produced. These included new data collected about both Mars and Phobo­s which, according to Ulivi and Harland, exceeded the total data collected from all past Soviet missions to the Red Planet.

Ultimately, the circumstances surrounding the demise of Phobos 2 remain one of the more intriguing episodes in the history of Soviet space exploration. The unusual observations made during its final moments, coupled with lingering questions about precisely what went wrong, have helped sustain decades of speculation.

Today, the truncated Phobos 2 mission remains a curious ending note for the Soviet-era space program. It is one that still fuels speculation, and reminds us how quickly the unknown can take our minds to imaginative places — especially when it comes to mysteries involving space, the cosmos, and the potential existence of life beyond Earth.