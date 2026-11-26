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Take it easy this Thanksgiving weekend and catch up on the greatest sci-fi show of all time. Whether you are recovering from Black Friday shopping or setting up in front of the TV with a plate of leftovers, blast into space on board the USS Enterprise with Paramount+ for $2.99 for the first two months. They have almost every series of the hit show for you to watch, perhaps from the very beginning or just the newer releases of Starfleet Academy or Strange New Worlds.

Get any Paramount+ subscription for only $2.99/month for two months and watch almost every episode of Star Trek!

Save 79% ($11) Paramount+ $2.99 for 2 Months: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Pay just $2.99 a month for the first two months for Paramount+ Essential ($6 off, ad-supported) and Premium ($11 off, ad-free). Paramount+ is the place to be if you're a Trekkie, with 12 original series and 14 movies. Offer ends Nov. 30. Note: After two months, the price rises to $8.99 for Essential plans and $13.99 for Premium plans but you can cancel anytime.

Image 1 of 4 Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. (Image credit: Paramount Television) Catch up on classics such as The Next Generation and The Original Series. (Image credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty) With the exception of Prodigy, you can watch the back catalog of Star Trek shows on Paramount+, including new releases like Starfleet Academy. (Image credit: Paramount) Starfleet Academy leaps into the future, though there are some familiar faces. Paramount+ also stocks the "weirder" offshoots like Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds. (Image credit: Paramount+) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

This year has been an emotional year for trekkies, with the passing of Patrick Stewart coinciding with the show's 60th anniversary . Some of you may have grown up with the show and watched Picard's Enterprise fly about the universe in Star Trek: The Next Generation or caught reruns of The Original Series after school. Paramount+ has all the classic seasons for nostalgic fans who are hungry for a rewatch.

They also have the slightly more out-there Star Trek productions, including the animated Lower Decks and the latest season of Strange New Worlds, which sees the crew cast in puppet form in one episode. Strange? Definitely.

The only series that is lacking from the platform is Star Trek: Prodigy, but you do get every episode of every other series, so it feels like a fair trade-off. Get access to all the best of Picard and the crew with Paramount+ for $2.99 for the first two months. Subscribers also get access to additional content, including an official aftershow, a 24/7 live channel that streams continuously and special broadcasts.

Key features: Nearly every single Star Trek show and movie, including the new Starfleet Academy Show, is ready to stream. Paramount+ also boasts a huge catalog of other shows and films, viewable on a wide variety of devices.

Price history: We've seen Paramount+ offer a range of deals in the past, but you sometimes have to lock in for a year. $2.99 a month for ad-free Paramount+ Premium is a real steal (and the ad-supported tier is a good deal too), saving $6 a month and $11 a month for the first two months, respectively.

Consensus: If you're a Trekkie, Paramount+ is an absolute must-have. From movies to shows, live-action and animated, you'll find hours and hours of Star Trek content on the service. Whether it's old or new Trek you crave, you're absolutely spoilt for choice. There's a wealth of non-sci-fi content too, from 1883 to Tulsa King.

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✅ Buy it if: You are a big trekkie. Paramount offers almost every piece of Star Trek media, including major shows and movies, all topped off with additional content.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already subscribe to Paramount+, as this is a deal exclusively for new or lapsed subscribers.

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