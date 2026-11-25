‘Blade Runner 2099’ cast praise the incredible set designs that brought the sci-fi universe to life: ‘it was all so well-realized’ (interview)
Prime Video’s "Blade Runner 2099" has arrived with an 8-episode limited series revealing what the "Blade Runner" world looks like 50 years after the events of director Denis Villeneuve’s "Blade Runner 2049."
The most obvious change in this depressing dystopia is that replicants are running the LA show after some unmentionable ecological disaster and humans are now the ones relegated to underclass citizens.
Starring Michelle Yeoh as a replicant cop named Olwen whose life clock is running out and Hunter Schafer as Cora, a desperate human posing as a replicant blade runner, "Blade Runner 2099" unties these two in a mystery revolving around a rogue blade runner and a deadly secret that might cause their city to implode.
We connected with three of the sci-fi show’s main co-stars, Matthew Needham ("House of the Dragon"), Lewis Gribben ("T2 Trainspotting") and Dimitri Abold ("Love Addicts") to hear more about working with creator/showrunner Silka Louisa, and immersing themselves in "Blade Runner 2099's" vivid futuristic worldbuilding.
"For me it's a lot simpler than egos because he's such a goal-oriented person and all of his stuff has such a police procedural quality to it," Needham tells SPACE regarding his role as Yahya, an emotionless replicant who despises all humans.
"It was really fun to just follow what Silka [Louisa] did. She wrote this great, really exciting mystery thriller, and I just got to play in that.”
Scottish actor Gribben portrays Cora's ailing younger brother Elias, who has compromised mobility and a rocky relationship with his overprotective sister.
"I've played a few characters that were fairly vulnerable or insular," he notes. "Then seeing the journey of this character grow in strength and confidence and feel like becoming his own man was so compelling to me. It’s almost a relationship that falls apart between brother and sister, and that's fascinating to me because that’s such a cool dynamic you don’t always really see in television shows. That was quite interesting and made me want to try and be in it."
As Bebeto, a doctor, veteran of the replicants vs. humans war, and a black-market dealer helping his species procure IDs and passports off-world, Abold enjoyed exploring the many facets of his character.
"Much like Matthew and Lewis, for me it was the journey that Bebeto goes on," Abold adds. "Starting out as someone who’s so hopeful and has to try and scrape up the last dregs of hope as things start falling apart. Being subject to circumstances like that inherently make for an interesting story arc and story in general. Throwing myself into that, especially after how well Silka crafted the story and script, was something I was totally ready for."
"Blade Runner 2099’s" sets and locations feature detailed production design that allowed the actors to experience a seamless transition into the complex shoot.
"For me and Dimitri, our first day was in Bebeto’s apartment, and it was all so well-realized,” Gribben recalls.
"You saw all the gadgets because obviously Bebeto was a bit of a tinkerer of a character and had lots of machinery and works and stuff. It took up about 70% of the acting, and we just had to come with compelling conviction. It made it so easy. When you audition for these things, you feel like you have to act more because you’re in a blue screen vacuum. But then you’re there, and it’s so visually well created like that, it made it so easy to be immersed in it."
"Blade Runner 2099" is currently airing all 8 episodes exclusively on Prime Video.
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Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
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