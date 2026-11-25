Click for next article

NASA's DART Earth-defense mission punched a stadium-sized hole in a distant asteroid, and we have seen it up close for the first time thanks to the Hera spacecraft.

NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission made history on Sept. 26, 2022, when it slammed into Dimorphos , the small moonlet of the much larger asteroid Didymos . The mission tested if such an impact could be deployed to divert an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Scientists have known for some time that this deflection attempt was successful; the system's orbit around the sun was lengthened by 33 minutes, but the European Space Agency's (ESA) Hera mission launched in October 2024 to travel the 120 million miles (194 million kilometers) to the Didymos system to observe the effect of the DART impact in greater detail.

Now, the spacecraft has revealed that DART flattened one face of Dimorphos with a stadium-sized crater and set it tumbling chaotically. The impact also appears to have blasted out hundreds of previously unknown boulders that are now circling the binary asteroids.

"Scientists debated whether Dimorphos had sustained an impact crater, changed its shape, or stayed the same," Hera principal investigator Patrick Michel, Director of Research at the Observatoire de la Côte d'Azur, said in a statement.

"Much to our surprise, the answer turns out to be all three at once! The face struck by DART has been flattened into an impact crater the size of a sports stadium, which extends across the asteroid's entire width."

An important step for Earth defence

Michael Kueppers, ESA's Hera mission scientist, detailed some of the changes to the impacted moonlet seen by the spacecraft: "As Hera returned more images, it became clear that the DART impact has left Dimorphos tumbling wildly in its orbit.

"Another big surprise is that Hera is showing that the asteroids are surrounded by hundreds of orbiting boulders, just a few meters in size."

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

It wasn't all change for Dimorphos. Hera discovered that the boulder fields covering the regions of the moonlet not impacted look just like they did when DART imaged it in 2022.

(Left) Didymos system seen by DART in 2022 (Right): the same system seen by Hera in 2026 (Image credit: ESA/NASA)

Hera isn't finished with Didymos and its moonlet. The ESA spacecraft is currently in a rectangular orbit around the asteroid binary system, using its thrusters to maintain a distance of around 18.6 miles (30 kilometers). This allows Hera to continue observing Didymos and Dimorphos.

Hera will soon come to within around 8 miles (13 km) of the asteroids, capturing even more detailed images of the space rocks. Following this, it will deploy two showbox-sized CubeSats , which will get even closer to the asteroids.

The CubeSat Juventas will use low-frequency radar to probe the interior of Dimorphos, the first time this has ever been done for an asteroid, and will eventually attempt to land on the moonlet to measure its gravity. Meanwhile, the Milani CubeSat will prospect asteroid materials and dust around the Didymos system.

Together, Hera and its CubeSats will more precisely determine the mass of Dimorphos, which, when combined with information about the orbital change of the system, will be crucial in planning missions to deflect threatening asteroids.

An infrared view of Didymos as seen by Hera (Image credit: ESA)