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Prime Video's new " Blade Runner 2099 " series arrives Nov. 25, 2026, and it flips the cyberpunk universe on its head. The new show casts replicants as the dominant species on Earth, with humans relegated to second-class citizens after a global uprising.

This dreary dystopian cyberpunk realm originates from sci-fi legend Phillip K. Dick's 1968 novel, "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?," and was then so vividly brought to life in Ridley Scott’s seminal 1982 adaptation, " Blade Runner ." The 2017 sequel, "Blade Runner 2049," was directed by "Arrival’s" and "Dune’s" Denis Villeneuve.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, Matthew Needham, Dimitri Abold, and Lewis Gribben, " Blade Runner 2099 " hails from creator and showrunner Silka Louisa and Alcon Entertainment founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, who executive produce with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions.

Here, Yeoh's dying replicant blade runner Olwen unites with Schafer’s Cora, a human masquerading as a synthetic, to hunt down a dangerous rogue replicant that holds the key to a dark secret.

(Image credit: Alberto Rodriguez/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

We spoke to Kosove and Johnson about being respectful keepers of "Blade Runner's" creative flame, the pitch that sold them, and dipping back into Dick's original novel.

"When the original film came out in 1982, and even when "2049" came out about a decade ago, a lot of things that these movies envisioned seemed far, far away and hard to comprehend," Kosovo tells Space. "The creation of artificial sentient beings. Today, sitting here in November of 2026, the world is catching up quicker to the world of 'Blade Runner,' with artificial technology and concerns of how do humans use this technology for our benefit without it taking over."

"Silka came in several years ago and pitched her very simple idea, which was, the next chapter of 'Blade Runner' should be what happens when the replicants overtake their creators." explains Kosovo.

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"We thought that idea was going to be particularly resonant. It was simple to understand so new fans could enter the world without being steeped in the first two movies. And we thought it had logical continuity to the story canon that came before it. It checked a number of key boxes for us. Even though we talked to a number of showrunners who were much more established in their careers than Silka was at that point, she won the day with the most elegant idea in our opinion."

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Johnson admits that Louisa's pitch approval was just the opening round of a multitude of responsible decisions to be ruminated over as the production process advanced.

"Once you agree that this is the story we’re telling, then it becomes a multi-year partnership in honoring all the artists and visionaries that came before as it relates to visual design and music," he notes. "Everything needs to be of the highest quality. Even though it's a TV show we feel it has theatrical level visual effects. It’s practical and tactile and analog. There’s a lot of things that come along with how you produce the show. At its core that becomes a partnership when you decide these are the characters I’m going to spend hours with and you go down that journey."

With nearly 60 years of "Blade Runner" material to play with, there’s bound to be easter eggs dropped into the tale over the course of "Blade Runner 2099's" 8-episode season.

Michelle Yeoh stars as a dying replicant in "Blade Runner 2099" (Image credit: Prime Video)

"You’ve got Tyrell as a critical aspect of our story, but Wallace creeps into the story as well," Kosove teases. "One of the keys things was, from an architectural standpoint, things that exist in "2049" had to exist in this. You see the Wallace spires when you see the Tyrell pyramid. You have the sea wall when they're going south with the spinner.

"There’s some story easter eggs too. Silka did something really cool which has not been done in either movie. She brought in concepts that go back to Philip K. Dick's novel, "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" That was really interesting. We’re really excited for people to see it and see how they respond.”

"Blade Runner 2099" arrives on Nov. 25, 2026 exclusively on Prime Video.