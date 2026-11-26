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Rocket Lab launches a radar satellite for the Japanese company Synspective's Strix imaging constellation from New Zealand on Sept. 25, 2026.

Rocket Lab will add another satellite to a growing Japanese Earth-observation constellation today (Nov. 26), and you can watch the action live.

An Electron rocket carrying a radar imaging satellite for Tokyo-based Earth-observation company Synspective is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab 's New Zealand launch site today, during a window that opens at 7:00 p.m. ET (0000 GMT and 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 27 in New Zealand).

You can watch the mission, called "Night Owls Never Sleep," via Rocket Lab starting about 30 minutes before liftoff. Space.com will carry the company's stream if, as expected, it's made available.

Synspective is building a network of "Strix" spacecraft equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which uses radio waves to generate detailed images of Earth's surface in both day and night lighting, as well as through cloud cover.

Today's launch will be Rocket Lab's 14th for Synspective to date, and there are a lot more coming. At the end of September, Rocket Lab announced a deal with the company for an additional 20 Electron missions between 2028 and 2031 — the largest commercial launch contract in the rocket's history. That agreement brought Synspective's total number of contracted Electron flights to 47.

Synspective aims to eventually establish a constellation capable of imaging locations anywhere on Earth at intervals of just a few hours.

The patch for Rocket Lab's "Night Owls Never Sleep" mission. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

If all goes to plan today, the Electron's kick stage will deploy the Strix satellite into low Earth orbit , 569 kilometers (353.6 miles) above our planet.

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