Rocket Lab sending Japanese satellite to orbit on Thanksgiving Day launch: Watch it live
The 'Night Owls Never Sleep' mission is scheduled to launch today (Nov. 26) at 7 p.m. ET.
Rocket Lab will add another satellite to a growing Japanese Earth-observation constellation today (Nov. 26), and you can watch the action live.
An Electron rocket carrying a radar imaging satellite for Tokyo-based Earth-observation company Synspective is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand launch site today, during a window that opens at 7:00 p.m. ET (0000 GMT and 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 27 in New Zealand).
You can watch the mission, called "Night Owls Never Sleep," via Rocket Lab starting about 30 minutes before liftoff. Space.com will carry the company's stream if, as expected, it's made available.
Synspective is building a network of "Strix" spacecraft equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which uses radio waves to generate detailed images of Earth's surface in both day and night lighting, as well as through cloud cover.
Today's launch will be Rocket Lab's 14th for Synspective to date, and there are a lot more coming. At the end of September, Rocket Lab announced a deal with the company for an additional 20 Electron missions between 2028 and 2031 — the largest commercial launch contract in the rocket's history. That agreement brought Synspective's total number of contracted Electron flights to 47.
Synspective aims to eventually establish a constellation capable of imaging locations anywhere on Earth at intervals of just a few hours.
If all goes to plan today, the Electron's kick stage will deploy the Strix satellite into low Earth orbit, 569 kilometers (353.6 miles) above our planet.
"Night Owl Never Sleeps" will be the 101st mission to date for Rocket Lab. Ninety-two of them have been orbital flights with Electron; the other nine have been missions with HASTE, a suborbital variant of Electron that allows customers to test sensors and other equipment in the hypersonic flight environment.
Josh Dinner is Space.com's Spaceflight Staff Writer and a photographer with a passion for science and exploration. He has worked the space beat since 2016, covering the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions, planetary science missions, the Artemis program and humanity's return to the moon. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.
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