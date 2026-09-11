Rocket Lab launches mystery satellite to orbit for secret customer (photo)

Rocket Lab just launched a mystery mission to orbit.
An Electron rocket lifted off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site on Thursday (Sept. 10) at 11:28 p.m. EDT (0328 GMT and 3:28 p.m. local New Zealand time on Sept. 11).
The launched kicked off a mission the company called "Happily Ever Faster," which we know little about.
Rocket Lab did not livestream the mission or reveal who booked it, saying only that it aimed to loft "a single commercial satellite to a 500 km low Earth orbit." That did indeed happen successfully, the company announced via X about 80 minutes after launch.
Speculation has worked to fill the information vacuum, as it generally does. For example, some outside observers think "Happily Ever Faster" carried up a "Gen-3" satellite for the geospatial intelligence company BlackSky.
These spacecraft are powerful Earth observers, capable of resolving features as small as 14 inches (35 centimeters) on our planet's surface. Rocket Lab has launched BlackSky Gen-3 satellites before, so this is a pretty good bet — especially since, in that post-launch X post, the company revealed that the deployed payload was an Earth-observing craft.
"Happily Ever Faster" was Rocket Lab's 16th launch of 2026, and the 13th involving the 59-foot-tall (18 meters) Electron, which gives small satellites dedicated rides to space.
The company has also launched three missions this year with HASTE, a suborbital version of Electron that tests customer equipment in a hypersonic flight environment. All 16 launches in 2026 have been successful.
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Michael Wall is the Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.