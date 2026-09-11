Rocket Lab launches mystery satellite to orbit for secret customer (photo)

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A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launches on the "Happily Ever Faster" mission from New Zealand on Sept. 10, 2026.

Rocket Lab just launched a mystery mission to orbit.

An Electron rocket lifted off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site on Thursday (Sept. 10) at 11:28 p.m. EDT (0328 GMT and 3:28 p.m. local New Zealand time on Sept. 11).

The launched kicked off a mission the company called "Happily Ever Faster," which we know little about.

'Happily Ever Faster' to orbit 🌌✨ Today we launched our 95th Electron at 3:28 pm NZST and deployed a single Earth observation satellite to a 500km LEO for a confidential customer - our 16th mission of the year with 100% mission success. pic.twitter.com/xAsy30uyNPSeptember 11, 2026

Rocket Lab did not livestream the mission or reveal who booked it, saying only that it aimed to loft "a single commercial satellite to a 500 km low Earth orbit ." That did indeed happen successfully, the company announced via X about 80 minutes after launch.

Speculation has worked to fill the information vacuum, as it generally does. For example, some outside observers think "Happily Ever Faster" carried up a "Gen-3" satellite for the geospatial intelligence company BlackSky.

These spacecraft are powerful Earth observers, capable of resolving features as small as 14 inches (35 centimeters) on our planet's surface. Rocket Lab has launched BlackSky Gen-3 satellites before, so this is a pretty good bet — especially since, in that post-launch X post, the company revealed that the deployed payload was an Earth-observing craft.

"Happily Ever Faster" was Rocket Lab's 16th launch of 2026, and the 13th involving the 59-foot-tall (18 meters) Electron, which gives small satellites dedicated rides to space.

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