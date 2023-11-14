US military taps Rocket Lab to launch hypersonic test vehicle in 2025

Rocket Lab will launch a drone on its suborbital launch vehicle as part of a U.S. Defense Department hypersonic development project.

The mission is currently scheduled to launch in early 2025 from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 2 in Virginia. Aboard will be a hypersonic test vehicle for Australian company Hypersonix, SpaceNews reports.

Rocket Lab is known for orbital launches using its Electron rocket. This test mission will, however. fly on the newer, less-heralded suborbital version of the rocket, named HASTE ("Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron").

The hypersonic test vehicle set to fly is called DART AE. It's a 9.8-foot-long (3 meters), 660-pound (300 kilograms) scramjet-powered technology demonstrator that can reach speeds of up to Mach 7 (seven times the speed of sound; 5,320 mph, or 8,350 kph), according to the Hypersonix website .

The mission will demonstrate HASTE's 'direct inject' capability by deploying the Hypersonix payload during ascent, while still within Earth's atmosphere , according to a Rocket Lab statement .

The project is funded by the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), which focuses on accelerating the adoption of commercial and dual-use technology. This role sees it partner with commercial space companies to address military requirements.

Both development of the test vehicle and the launch award are part of DIU's high-cadence testing capabilities (HyCAT) project.