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While for many, especially on the east coast, there'll be storms, heavy rain and cloud cover spoiling Thanksgiving stargazing, there are big Black Friday deals on star projectors right now so you can see them from the comfort of your own home.

But you don't have to spend big to save big; if you're looking for a stocking filler ahead of Christmas, this Dinosaur Egg Star Projector is less than $10, over 50% off.

Best Black Friday space and sci-fi deals from around the web

🔭 Amazon: Save big on telescopes, binoculars, tech and more site-wide

📸 Adorama: Hundreds off cameras and lenses

🪐 Walmart: Black Friday deals now live

🚁 B&H Photo Video: Epic savings on tripods, drones, cameras, lenses and more

👓 Best Buy: Drones, Lego and space gifts all discounted

🧱 Lego: Up to 40% off Lego Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and more

Best Black Friday star projector deals right now

Save 31% ($31) Govee Star Projector Light: was $100 now $69 at Amazon Capable of filling a room with its cosmic display this projector is not scientifically accurate but with its nebula and optional stars, it's sure to wow space fans. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($35) Rossetta 3D Galaxy Star Projector: was $160 now $125 at Amazon I've gone hands on with this model and been seriously impressed; instead of putting out laser stars or static images, it projects animated videos of the cosmos, from a flyby of the planets, through to black holes, sci-fi spaceships and a host of seasonal scenes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% ($9) Dinosaur Egg Galaxy Projector: was $17 now $8 at Amazon At just $8, this is the perfect small gift or stocking filler for a space fan, or someone who just loves dinosaurs. You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this but it's a great gadget for relaxation, with the option to play music via its Bluetooth speaker. And, with a 1, 2 or 4 hour shut-off, it's great for bedtime too. Read more Read less ▼

I can't get enough of star projectors, so much so that I think I may have a problem. But give how bad light pollution is where I live, these gadgets are the perfect way to bring the cosmos indoors. Now, thanks to Black Friday, there are major savings on some of the best star projectors.

That includes the Rossetta 3D Galaxy Star Projector, which may just be the coolest star projector I've tried. This projector puts out animated videos of black holes, planets, space walks and other cosmic scenes, a real step above static images. At $35 off, it's a great way to transform a room or wow young stargazers.

If it's education you're after, there's also big savings on the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector, which uses changeable discs to show images of the actual night sky. So, read on for the best Black Friday deals on star projectors and don't forget to check out our other Black Friday deals too.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Black Friday? Officially, Black Friday is November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. However, Black Friday sales typically begin well before; I've seen some retailers just declaring November as Black Friday Month. Black Friday sales end on November 30, after which it's Cyber Monday. However, I'd advise you to snap up these deals while you can, because they will go fast. I was eyeing up a Black Friday deal on one of the best smart telescopes, only to find it had sold out already! Don't risk missing out!

Which star projector should I buy? The Govee Star Light Projector offers the biggest saving at 38% off its usual price, but it depends what you want from a star projector. The Govee is great for transforming a room into a cosmic playground, ideal for entertaining children and adults alike. If, on the other hand, you want a scientifically accurate projector, the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is a better option. And for sheer wow factor, there's the Rossetta 3D Galaxy Star Projector, which projects animated videos of space and beyond.