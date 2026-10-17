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All the projectors in our guide have interchangeable discs, and some will let you expand your image library with additional slides.

Want to educate young children about the wonders of the cosmos? Depending on the time of year, your location and the weather, your hopes to see the night sky in real life might not be as easy as heading into the backyard and peering up. That's why one of the best star projectors might be the solution.

That's why we've picked out six star projectors that actually deliver scientifically accurate images, from projections of the northern hemisphere to breathtaking pictures from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Any one of these will turn your home into a private planetarium. Each comes with several swappable images, and you can purchase additional slides/discs for the Homestar and Pococo models. If you're seeking to stimulate a child's interest in space and STEM or just take your friends on a journey through space, these are the scientifically accurate projectors to purchase.