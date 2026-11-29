10 Black Friday deals that are disappearing fast — telescopes, sci-fi streaming, star projectors and more
I've already missed out on a great saving and I don't want you to make the same mistake, which is why I've rounded up the best remaining Black Friday deals, from telescopes to streaming and beyond.
Ever had your eye on a Black Friday deal only to have it disappear because you spent too long thinking about it? I know I have. I'm kicking myself for missing out on a deal on one of the best smart telescopes, so I've rounded up the best remaining Black Friday weekend deals to save you from making that same mistake.
But be warned, these savings are going fast; this Dwarflab Dwarf Mini offer is 82% gone, for example, though if you miss out, you have a chance of winning a Dwarf Mini smart telescope by joining Space+ as a free member. So, with Cyber Monday less than two days away, read on for the best Black Friday deals that are still around.
Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic, and he's always got an eye out for a good moneysaving deal.
Best remaining Black Friday deals I recommend this sunday
Unistellar's top-of-the-line smart telescope is an absolute gift for serious stargazers, at $1,000 off. Unlike some models, it boasts an eyepiece for traditional viewing, with a powerful 7.7 MP camera and a 4.5-inch aperture.
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Want a smart telescope you can sling in your backpack? In our Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review we called it "Affordable astrophotography defined," and that still stands. We love it so much you can win a Dwarf Mini by joining join Space+ as a member.
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We rank this Celestron Inspire 100AZ as the best budget telescope. It's a great starter scope, easy to set up and offering sharp views of the planets and moon.
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Awarded four stars in our Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review, these are excellent for nature watching and, thanks to their 56mm objective lenses, stargazing. Whether you're moonwatching or, light pollution permitting, gazing into deep space, you'll get sharp, clear views.
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We think this Nikon Z8 is the best camera on the market right now, capturing stunning still images and video. We're particularly impressed by its autofocus and at over $1,100, it's a must-buy for serious photographers.
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Looking for a star projector that offers more than laser stars and swirling nebulas? This Pococo Galaxy Projector is entertaining and educational, offering sharp, scientifically accurate images. We think it's the best rechargeable star projector, and as a bonus, you can also expand its library with additional discs.
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Our experts picked the Mavic 4 Pro as the best overall drone and for good reason. It produces images of up to 100MP, up to 6K video and is packed with a raft of useful features, from a high-speed sports mode through to excellent object tracking.
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Whether you're catching up on the MCU before Avengers: Doomsday, or want to explore the grim and gritty Aliens universe, you're spoilt for choice with this Disney and Hulu bundle, letting you stream everything from Star Wars to Marvel and beyond.
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From the movie based on Andy Weir's book, this Lego Icons Project Hail Mary set includes the first official Ryan Gosling Lego minifigure (with movie pal Rocky). While the ship's not big enough to contain them, you can turn a crank to mimic the movie vessel's artificial gravity feature. We gave it four stars in our Lego Icons Project Hail Mary review.
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With Ahsoka Season 2 arriving this January, why not get in the mood with this Star Wars Black Series Baylan Skoll lightsaber, as wielded by the show's Force-wielding villain. Its sound and light effects and detailed metal hilt also make it an excellent cosplay prop.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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