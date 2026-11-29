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We've kept an eye out for the best Black Friday deals and while the day's behind us there are still big savings to be had.

Ever had your eye on a Black Friday deal only to have it disappear because you spent too long thinking about it? I know I have. I'm kicking myself for missing out on a deal on one of the best smart telescopes, so I've rounded up the best remaining Black Friday weekend deals to save you from making that same mistake.

But be warned, these savings are going fast; this Dwarflab Dwarf Mini offer is 82% gone, for example, though if you miss out, you have a chance of winning a Dwarf Mini smart telescope by joining Space+ as a free member. So, with Cyber Monday less than two days away, read on for the best Black Friday deals that are still around.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic, and he's always got an eye out for a good moneysaving deal.

Best remaining Black Friday deals I recommend this sunday

Best top-end smart telescope Save $1,000 Unistellar eVscope 2: was $4,999 now $3,999 at Unistellar US Unistellar's top-of-the-line smart telescope is an absolute gift for serious stargazers, at $1,000 off. Unlike some models, it boasts an eyepiece for traditional viewing, with a powerful 7.7 MP camera and a 4.5-inch aperture. Read more Read less ▼

Best camera Save $1,103 Nikon Z8: was $4,300 now $3,197 at Amazon We think this Nikon Z8 is the best camera on the market right now, capturing stunning still images and video. We're particularly impressed by its autofocus and at over $1,100, it's a must-buy for serious photographers. Read more Read less ▼

Best rechargeable star projector Save $24 Pococo Galaxy Projector: was $100 now $76 at Amazon Looking for a star projector that offers more than laser stars and swirling nebulas? This Pococo Galaxy Projector is entertaining and educational, offering sharp, scientifically accurate images. We think it's the best rechargeable star projector, and as a bonus, you can also expand its library with additional discs. Read more Read less ▼