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This Black Friday you'll want to keep an eye out for scams, however you're paying.

There are some real bargains to be had this Black Friday, including discounts on telescopes, cameras, drones, Lego and streaming to watch your favorite sci-fi. Heck, we're even offering the chance to win a smart telescope worth $419!

But as exciting as all the Black Friday deals are, there's the very real risk that you could get scammed, particularly given how exciting it is to snag a deal.

That's where my scam-spotting guide comes in. Not only do I get paid to hunt down Black Friday savings, but I've also snapped up more stargazing deals than I care to think about, and I know how to spot a shady offer or suspect site. So, read on and I'll show you how to stay safe online this Black Friday.

How to shop safely and spot suspect sites

The best way to avoid getting scammed is to take advantage of our carefully curated Black Friday Deals. We put the work in to find you the best deals on stargazing equipment, cameras, tech and even toys, double and triple-checking that they're genuine savings from reputable retailers.

And if you're hunting for deals on your own, you should do the same; shop with known and trusted retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target and others. Ideally, you'll want items that are sold and shipped by that retailer; you can usually tell if that's the case by looking at the buy box, the area with 'Buy Now', 'Add to Cart ', or similar.

Some sites, Amazon included, let third-party companies sell through their sites. That's not a scam, and most are legitimate. However, I'd still recommend you check out the seller's feedback and if you see a lot of negative feedback, you should probably steer clear.

In doubt? Myself and a team of experts spend all of Black Friday finding the best, most reliable deals from reputable retailers so you don't have to, testing links and checking they're legitimate and safe. We'll drop our favorites into the page below, but check out our Black Friday Deals page for more.

Best bundle deal Save 62% Disney Plus, Hulu bundle Black Friday! : was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ Disney Plus is the home of both the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes. You can save 62% by getting the Disney and Hulu ad-supported bundle and get two huge libraries of content for less than $5 a month.

Save 78% NordVPN Prime plan: was $837 now $186.03 at NordVPN Save 77% by signing up for two years of NordVPN's Prime plan (nothing to do with Amazon) and getting three months extra for free. There are also other cheaper options which offer lesser savings. NordVPN features an ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, a data breach scanner, browsing protection and much more.

How to spot scam sites when shopping Black Friday 2026

You can check just how secure a website is through your browser (Image credit: Amazon / Best Buy)

However, while Amazon, Best Buy and so on have been around for a long time, it's surprisingly easy to set up a fake website. Here's how to check if a website is secure.

Look at the address bar at the top of the browser. Make sure the address matches the website you think you're on. Look for a padlock icon by the address bar. Not all browsers offer this but if you see it it's a sign your details will be secure. If there's no padlock icon, your browser will have another icon, such as Firefox's shield, or Google Chrome's tune icon. Look for the words 'connection secure'.

Even if the website isn't an imitation, it's important to be wary of sites that pop up offering massive discounts. While lightning deals are absolutely a thing, some of these sites offer fake countdowns in an effort to pressure you into buying goods. If you see one of the best smart telescopes for a quarter of its normal price, for example, you should immediately be suspicious.

Your credit card or debit card may offer some protection if you are scammed but you should always be wary. Other warnings include misspelled product names, stock text, buttons that don't work and other oddities. You can also use a domain name checker to find out how old a website is. If the website was registered just a few months ago, that's a big red flag.

How to spot off-brand and fake goods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're shopping for a Black Friday bargain for the space or sci-fi fan in your life, it's important to keep an eye out for off-brand and fake goods. Not all building block sets are Lego, for example, and there's nothing illegal about other companies making their own sets, but it could lead to disappointment come Christmas Day. And there are also shady companies who will sell direct copies of existing Lego sets. We have a guide to imitation Lego, but the shortcut is to just look out for the Lego logo.

You may come across unfamiliar brands of telescopes, binoculars and other gear. Often, companies will take a generic product, add their own branding, and sell it at a markup. There's no guarantee that product will last and support may well be lacking. Reading a product's feedback can help, but I've also stumbled across many suspicious reviews.

Then there are some products that are just copies of branded goods; forgeries, essentially. I've seen knock-off MicroSD cards, bootleg chargers, and even Celestron has had to warn against fraudulent websites and fake telescopes. The best advice in this regard is to use trusted websites and remember that if a deal is too good to be true, it probably isn't.

How to protect your identity online

A VPN is an excellent way of shielding yourself from hackers and other hazards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you've grabbed a great Black Friday deal, you still need to take steps to protect your identity. One of the best ways to do that is with one of the best VPN services and, this Black Friday there are huge savings on NordVPN and Surfshark. Both services shield you from hackers, hiding your true location and, depending on the tier you choose, can alert you if your identity is compromised. Plus, if you're away from home this holiday season, they're handy for accessing the best sci-fi streaming services.

Save 79% Paramount Plus Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Save big on Paramount's Premium Plan for two months. Paramount Plus is the home of all Star Trek content as well as its considerable library of original content.

How to spot phishing scams

Hackers aside, phishing scams are another risk to your online safety and security. If you get an email that claims to be from a retailer, there's the possibility it's a phishing scam, looking to steal your details. Here are some warning signs:

The email doesn't mention you by name

It's for a purchase you haven't made

If you hover your mouse over the links, the website address is wrong

A common phishing scam I've seen, and one which I almost fell for, is fake emails from a shipping company, telling you there's an extra charge on a package. Click through and the scammer will steal your money and/or credit card details. The best option, if you genuinely have ordered something, is to go to the official website you ordered from and click on your order history. And above all, never, ever share your passwords with anyone, friend or otherwise.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

How to enter our smart telescope giveway

Want a Dwarflab Dwarf Mini smart telescope? If you're in the U.S. you can enter our giveaway to win this super portable smart scope, worth $419! Just sign up for a free Space.com Plus (Space+) club membership by entering your email on our contest entry page here , before January 4.



As well as being in the running to win this super prize, Space+ club members can unlock badges for reading our articles, test their knowledge with quizzes, sign up for Space.com newsletters and more! So what are you waiting for?

Looking for a bargain? We've rounded up the very best Black Friday deals on telescopes, technology, toys and more.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.