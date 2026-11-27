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The new moon on Dec. 8 is the perfect time to stargaze at targets that might otherwise be shrouded by moonlight, allowing clearer views of stars, star clusters and some deep-sky objects. The Celestron Inspire 100AZ is an affordable entry point into manual astronomy, now even cheaper for Black Friday . We gave it 4/5 stars in our Celestron Inspire 100AZ review for its sharp planetary and lunar performance, along with a handy smartphone adaptor for basic photographs of your view.

You can get the Celestron Inspire 100AZ refractor telescope on sale right now on Amazon for $323.

Image 1 of 7 The Celestron Inspire 100AZ refractor telescope comes with a simple-to-use alt-azimuth mount. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) It features a rack and pinion focuser that is easy to grip when wearing gloves. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) An included red flashlight slots into the mount to illuminate the accessory tray. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The StarPointer Pro finderscope has a bullseye that is helpful for finding celestial targets. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The Celestron Inspire 100AZ has straps to attach a smartphone for quick-and-easy astrophotography. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The smartphone holder in action on top of the eyepiece. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The Celestron Inspire 100AZ comes with 20 mm and 10 mm Kellner eyepieces. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

Telescopes are fairly expensive, so it is quite rare to find an instrument that still performs at a lower price point. Often these are older models from trusted brands, like the Celestron Inspire 100AZ , a basic 4-inch refractor that gets you closer to your favorite night sky objects without paying top dollar for it.

It is a great budget telescope for those who want to make a first purchase without spending thousands. The alt-azimuth mount will help build confidence in aiming at the night sky and practical astronomy. While smart telescopes require almost no astronomy knowledge to operate, this model suits the stargazer who prefers to get hands-on with observation. It also has a smartphone holder for capturing quick snaps of a nice view during your session.

Win a smart telescope for free! (Image credit: Dwarflab) Join Space+ for a chance to win a Dwarflab Dwarf mini smart telescope, worth $419.

With the new moon on Dec. 8, this will be the perfect tool for getting views of dimmer objects that might otherwise be washed out by moonlight. This might be particular stars or even deep-sky objects like star clusters and some galaxies. We saw the Andromeda galaxy (M31 ), the moon and Saturn with it during our testing, so we know that you can get views of famous night sky objects. With Saturn high in the south-eastern sky this December, it will be a great opportunity to test the Inspire 100AZ on planets and later in the month, the moon.

This deal brings the price of the Inspire 100AZ down to $323 and while it isn't the lowest ever price for this telescope, it is still a good $57 saving on a potential holiday gift. Watch out for more telescope deals on our Black Friday deals hub as we head into the main event and through the weekend.

Key features: Refractor optical design, 3.94-inch (100 mm) aperture, 26-inch (20 mm) focal length, f/6.5 focal ratio, 2x eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), weight 20 lbs (9.1 kg), alt-azimuth mount type.

Product launched: August 2016

Price history: This telescope usually retails for around $380 but this deal drops the price to $323, the cheapest the model has been since September.

Price comparison: Amazon: $323 | BHPhotoVideo: $323 | Walmart: $380

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron Inspire 100AZ review, we praised the sharp views of the moon and liked the handy smartphone adaptor and built-in red light for preserving night vision. There was some chromatic aberration but we thought it was a great value optical instrument nonetheless.

Space: ★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★

Featured in guides: best telescopes, best telescopes for beginners, best telescopes for seeing planets, best budget telescopes, best telescopes for kids

✅ Buy it if: You want a cheap telescope that gives you better views of classic night sky targets like the moon, planets and stars.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to do astrophotography with a telescope; in this case, a smart telescope might be more suitable.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.