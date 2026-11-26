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Dune: Part 3 is nearly here, and if you want to catch up on this epic sci-fi saga, we have you covered with this Black Friday deal on the HBO Max Amazon Prime Video add-on.

For just $5.49 a month for 12 months, down from $10.99 a month, you stream Dune: Part 1 and 2, Dune: Prophecy and every other show and movie on HBO Max, from space and sci-fi through to superheroes and crime.

Get HBO Max Basic for $5.49 a month via Amazon and explore HBO's huge back catalogue

This offer is via Amazon but you don't need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. That said, we rank both HBO Max and Amazon Prime as the best streaming services for sci-fi fans, so you've nothing to lose by signing up for both. And if you're on the hunt for more savings, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday deals.

Save 50% ($5.50) HBO Max Basic (Amazon add-on): was $10.99 now $5.49 at Amazon Get the HBO Max add-on via your Amazon Prime Video account for just $5.49 a month for 12 months, down from $10.99. That's plenty of time to catch up on the Dune franchise and all the other sci-fi HBO has to offer, from 2001: A Space Odyssey through to Mickey 17 and beyond. Note: The price rises to $10.99 after 12 months.

Image 1 of 4 Dune: Prophecy is set years before the Legendary Pictures movies and it's essential viewing for fans of the franchise. (Image credit: HBO) Sadly canceled after one season, but still a great sci-fi show, Orphan Black: Echoes is available on HBO Max. (Image credit: AMC+) The classic Kubrick sci-fi movie 2001: A Space Odyssey's screenplay was co-written with Arthur C. Clarke. (Image credit: MGM) The adult, animated sci-fi series Scavengers Reign is available on HBO Max. (Image credit: Max) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

No disrespect to David Lynch's troubled 1984 version, which is also available on HBO Max, but Legendary Pictures' Dune movies are finally doing justice to Frank Herbert's series. Dune: Part 3 arrives this December 18 and HBO Max offer is your chance to catch up on the sci-fi franchise, including the prequel series Dune: Prophecy.

But even if you're not a sandworm enthusiast, this deal offers a wealth of additional streaming content, just what you need to see you through Thanksgiving and beyond. HBO Max is the home of the DC Comics universe, from the original 1978 Superman through to James Gunn's recent movies.



Sci-fi-wise, there's Scavengers Reign, Station Eleven, Mickey 17 and much more. And if your family doesn't share your love of science fiction, don't worry, you can always sit them down with The Sopranos or the rest of HBO's massive back catalogue of shows and movies.

You do need an Amazon account to take advantage of this offer, which returns from $5.49 a month to $10.99 a month after 12 months, and it does include advertisements. But you don't need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber and you should be able to cancel at any time.

Key features: Every Dune series and movie (barring the upcoming Dune: Part 3), virtually every DC Comics show and movie, animated and otherwise, and a massive library of other shows, movies and documentaries. HBO Max Basic includes 1080P video but 4K is only on HBO Max Premium

Price history: HBO Max offers typically pop up around Prime Day and Black Friday. We've previously seen 40% off HBO Max but this is the best deal we've seen for quite some time.

Consensus: HBO Max is the home of some superb television, from sci-fi and space all the way through to superhero action and gritty crime shows. On top of that, there's a massive collection of movies, new and old, to watch. If you're a fan of Dune or DC, this is a superb offer.

Featured in guides: Best streaming services for sci-fi fans

✅ Buy it if: You're a keen sci-fi and/or superhero fan, and want a massive library that'll keep the rest of your family entertained too.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a dedicated Star Wars or Marvel fan; instead, consider this Disney and Hulu offer.

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