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Released in March this year, this Lego Icons Project Hail Mary has never been cheaper.

There's a lot to love about this Lego Icons Project Hail Mary set, including the lack of annoying stickers. Now, thanks to Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days event, it's just $70 off, the cheapest it's ever been.

This Lego Icons Project Hail Mary set is $30 off in Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days sale.

A Lego set of the movie based on the book, this Lego Icons Project Hail Mary features the starship which reluctant hero Ryland Grace finds himself manning solo. Unlike some Lego space sets, it's compact enough that you can place it neatly next to your Andy Weir book collection. While it's largely a display piece, you can turn a handle to simulate the ship's centrifugal gravity system.

It also has the honor of including the only Ryan Gosling Lego minifigure, which you can perch on the display stand alongside a figure of alien pal Rocky. Even if you're not a fan of the film, it's still a striking, shelf-sized display piece.

For more savings, check out these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Released earlier this year, Project Hail Mary is a movie based on Andy Weir's book, featuring Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a teacher and reluctant hero. We were surprised to discover that there was a Lego Icons set coming out before the movie.

But we're glad that whatever deal went on behind the scenes happened. In our review of this Lego Icons Project Hail Mary set, Lego enthusiast Ian called it "A must-have for fans of Ryan Gosling's sci-fi adventure", but it's a cool set in its own right.

Made up of 830 pieces, it shouldn't take you more than an afternoon to put together and while we can't stop you or younger builders swooshing it around the house, it's designed for display, with a handle you can use to rotate the vessel.

We're surprised the model's US price has dropped this early, since it was only released in March of this year. But be warned, Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days event ends tomorrow, so snap this deal up while you can. And if you've not seen the movie, Project Hail Mary is streaming on Amazon/MGM+.

Key features: 830 pieces, 12 × 9.5 × 8.5 in. / 30 × 25 × 22 cm size, for builders aged 18 or over.

Product launched: March 2026

Price history: This is a surprising discount; not only is it the set's lowest ever price, it's only been out a few months.

Price comparison: Amazon: $70 | Lego: $100

Reviews consensus: In our Lego Icons Project Hail Mary review, Entertainment Editor Ian Stokes gave it four stars, reporting that not only does it look great, but it's also a fun build and the spinning feature is excellent. The set's Amazon reviews are even more positive.

✅ Buy it if: You're a fan of the book, movie or just want a cool starship model.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a set with major play potential. Consider the best Lego space sets instead.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.

How to become an Amazon Prime member

To take advantage of this deal, as well as the others detailed in our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. This grants you several benefits, including: free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video (one of the best value streaming services), and of course, Prime Day deals.

You can sign up to be a Prime Member at the cost $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. However, if you've not had Prime before, you should be able to take advantage of Prime's free 30-day trial.

To do that, you need to have or create an Amazon account, then:

1. Go to Amazon Prime.

2. Select "Start your free trial."

3. Follow the on-screen instructions.

If you've already had Prime in the past, you'll need to re-subscribe from your account settings, but chances are you'll save more than you spend on the subscription.