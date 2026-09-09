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This Guardians of the Galaxy Lego set is almost worth getting just for the Baby Rocket Raccoon figure.

Disney's Marvel movies have had their ups and downs, but James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has never missed. Now, thanks to this deal, you can get 40% off this Lego version of Baby Rocket Raccoon's Ship, as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, you'll have to hurry as this set has been retired by Lego and is selling fast.

Get the retired set of Lego Marvel Baby Rocket Raccoon's Ship, on sale for $21 at Walmart.

Put together this 330-piece set and you have a blocky replica of the vessel that Rocket Raccoon used to make his escape from—well, that would be getting into spoiler territory. But if you're a fan of this fuzzy little guy, you will want this Lego Marvel Baby Rocket Raccoon's Ship on your shelf. Just remember, this is a retired Lego set so when it's gone it's gone.

Save 40% Lego Marvel Baby Rocket Raccoon's Ship: was $35 now $21 at Walmart Save $14 on this play-friendly Lego Marvel Baby Rocket Raccoon's Ship set. With 330 pieces it's an easy afternoon's build, and the included Baby Rocket figure is so cute it should be illegal under intergalactic law. You will have to hurry, though, this set is retired and likely to sell out.

This Lego Marvel Baby Rocket Raccoon's ship isn't just a fun build, it's great to play with too. (Image credit: Lego)

Alongside the usual interstellar shenanigans, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 revealed the origin story of Rocket Raccoon. This Lego model , which comes with an utterly adorable model of Baby Rocket, captures one of the most dramatic moments of the film, Rocket's escape from his captor. And if you're fast, you can grab this Lego Marvel Baby Rocket's Ship at a bargain price.

Made up of 330 pieces and for builders aged 8 years and up, this should only take you a couple of hours to build, maybe longer for little fingers. It's a seriously striking ship, and is sure to entertain Guardians of the Galaxy fans of all ages. Aside from Baby Rocket, it also comes with a minifigure of grown-up Rocket Raccoon, both of which can be perched in the opening cockpit.

Pilot's seat aside, there are several other play-friendly features. You can also lower the landing gear and given how light it is, you or younger builders can swoosh this striking ship around the house. Why not make up your own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4? Maybe you can catch up with Doctor Doom and prevent Avengers: Doomsday from happening.

You will need to hurry, though, because this set has been retired by Lego and this could be your last chance to get your hands on it, outside of paying double or triple the price on eBay. And for more MCU builds, we have rounded up the best Lego Marvel sets .

Key features: 330 pieces, for builders age 8+, Baby Rocket and Rocket Raccoon minifigures, 9 × 4.5 × 2.6 in. / 23 × 11 × 7 cm size.

Launched: April 2023

Price history: This set has dropped to $25 in the past when other retailers were selling their stock off, but this is the cheapest we've seen it at.

Price comparison: Walmart: $21 | Amazon: $38

Reviews consensus: Over at Walmart, this set's reviews are almost universally positive, praising it as a fun, straightforward build, with some of the praise coming from non-Marvel fans. At this price, you really can't go wrong.

✅ Buy it if: You want an easy-to-build, entertaining set that not only looks great on a shelf, it's fun to play with too.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a lot of minifigures. Instead, consider some of the best Lego Marvel sets , such as this Lego Endgame Final Battle set .

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, gaming or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

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