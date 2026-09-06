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As impressive as this Lego Star Wars Venator set is, there are plenty of smaller sets worth owning.

Star Wars' starships are almost as memorable the saga's character and thanks to Lego's Star Wars range, you can build your own replicas of these iconic craft. We've rounded up the very best, from a palm-sized version of Darth Vader's Tie Fighter to a massive, table-hogging Star Wars Clone Wars-era Venator Star Destroyer.

While several of these sets are display pieces, we've included some play-friendly models, such as this mid-sized Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon that can be swooshed around your living room and this Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer which, with seven mini-figures and removable roof, will delight younger Star Wars fans.

Read on and build the largest fleet the galaxy has ever known.