This Lego Star Wars UCS AT-ST set is cheaper than ever — I'll always love this chicken walker
Forget the AT-AT, the AT-ST is my favorite Star Wars land vehicle. Now, this massive Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-ST is $39 off at Amazon, its lowest ever price.
You can keep your space camels, the AT-ST is Star Wars' coolest land vehicle, and now this Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-ST is $39 off at Amazon, the cheapest this set has ever been.
Save $39 on this Lego Star Wars UCS AT-ST at Amazon.
Like the rest of Lego's Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, this Lego Star Wars AT-ST is a seriously detailed model. It has some interactive features, including rotating guns and an opening hatch, but at 14.5 inches tall, this is very much a display model. Want to expand your collection further? We've also rounded up the Best Lego Star Wars sets.
Save $39 on this Lego Star Wars UCS AT-ST set, sure to look absolutely stunning on any shelf or table. Launching just last year, this buildable model has never been cheaper.
NOTE: Make sure you tick the coupon box to get it at this price.
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What's not to love about Star Wars' AT-ST? First glimpsed in The Empire Strikes Back and heavily featured in Return of the Jedi are typical of the Empire; designed to instil fear, but laughably impractical. I can just imagine the Emperor laughing.. "Yes.. yes.... more like a chicken!" as his engineering team roll their eyes. And now, thanks to Lego, you can own this super-detailed Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-ST.
Made up of 1,513 pieces, it's for builders aged 18+ or over. It comes with an information plaque and a minifigure of an AT-ST driver. It is designed to be fun to build as well as looking striking as a display piece. It does include an AT-ST pilot minifigure but at 14.5 inches tall, it's much bigger than minifigure scale, which is why he'll stay perched next to the plaque.
It's posable to a degree; you can move the cockpit and peek inside it, but the legs are fixed; this is not a play-friendly set. If you're buying for children, consider instead this Lego Star Wars Smart Play Attack on Endor set. Yes, the AT-ST is a hilariously impractical vehicle, easily foiled by a gang of teddy bears, but that's half of its appeal.
Key features: 1,513 pieces, 14.5 × 8.5 × 8.5 in. / 37 × 22 × 22 cm, builders aged 18 or over.
Product launched: August 2025
Price history: Launched last year, this is the cheapest this set has ever been.
Price comparison: Amazon: $161 | Lego: $200 | Target: $172
Reviews consensus: The reviews from Lego and Amazon purchasers are almost universally positive, with people praising how fun it is to build and how fantastic it looks when finished.
✅ Buy it if: You want to build a stunning, detailed display model of Return of the Jedi's iconic vehicle.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a playset. Despite the minifigure, this is purely a display model.
Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.