Click for next article

This Lego Star Wars AT-ST Walker 75417 is a seriously impressive display piece. Just keep Ewoks away from it.

You can keep your space camels, the AT-ST is Star Wars' coolest land vehicle, and now this Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-ST is $39 off at Amazon, the cheapest this set has ever been.

Save $39 on this Lego Star Wars UCS AT-ST at Amazon.

Like the rest of Lego's Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series , this Lego Star Wars AT-ST is a seriously detailed model. It has some interactive features, including rotating guns and an opening hatch, but at 14.5 inches tall, this is very much a display model. Want to expand your collection further? We've also rounded up the Best Lego Star Wars sets .

Save $39 Lego Star Wars AT-ST Walker: was $200 now $161 at Amazon Save $39 on this Lego Star Wars UCS AT-ST set, sure to look absolutely stunning on any shelf or table. Launching just last year, this buildable model has never been cheaper.



NOTE: Make sure you tick the coupon box to get it at this price.

This Lego Star Wars UCS AT-ST does have some interactive features but it's not intended for play. (Image credit: Lego)

What's not to love about Star Wars' AT-ST? First glimpsed in The Empire Strikes Back and heavily featured in Return of the Jedi are typical of the Empire; designed to instil fear, but laughably impractical. I can just imagine the Emperor laughing.. "Yes.. yes.... more like a chicken!" as his engineering team roll their eyes. And now, thanks to Lego, you can own this super-detailed Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-ST.

Made up of 1,513 pieces, it's for builders aged 18+ or over. It comes with an information plaque and a minifigure of an AT-ST driver. It is designed to be fun to build as well as looking striking as a display piece. It does include an AT-ST pilot minifigure but at 14.5 inches tall, it's much bigger than minifigure scale, which is why he'll stay perched next to the plaque.

It's posable to a degree; you can move the cockpit and peek inside it, but the legs are fixed; this is not a play-friendly set. If you're buying for children, consider instead this Lego Star Wars Smart Play Attack on Endor set. Yes, the AT-ST is a hilariously impractical vehicle, easily foiled by a gang of teddy bears, but that's half of its appeal.

Key features: 1,513 pieces, 14.5 × 8.5 × 8.5 in. / 37 × 22 × 22 cm, builders aged 18 or over.

Product launched: August 2025

Price history: Launched last year, this is the cheapest this set has ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $161 | Lego: $200 | Target: $172

Reviews consensus: The reviews from Lego and Amazon purchasers are almost universally positive, with people praising how fun it is to build and how fantastic it looks when finished.

✅ Buy it if: You want to build a stunning, detailed display model of Return of the Jedi's iconic vehicle.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a playset. Despite the minifigure, this is purely a display model.