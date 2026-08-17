Click for next article

It's a good time to be a Lego Star Wars fan. Not only are there a bunch of Mandalorian movie tie-in sets to look forward to , but there are eight brand new sets out, as part of Lego's new Smart Play system. Aimed at kids, these new Smart Play sets are designed to make play more interactive than ever before by introducing light and sound effects without the need for app support.

The key element of these Smart Play sets is an interactive, audio- and light-equipped Smart Brick. The Smart Brick responds to printed tags on other bricks and minifigures. If a particular tag is in range, it will interact with it, making the appropriate sounds or light actions that the tag tells it to. So you can have this Lego Smart Play Throne Room Duel & A-Wing set playing the Imperial March.

Sounds cool? It absolutely is, which is why it's frustrating that Lego has yet to give us any Lego Marvel Smart Play sets. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy alone is packed with quotable lines and effects; who wouldn't want a tiny Lego Groot that spoke with Vin Diesel's voice? You could pitch Captain Marvel against Galactus, with Ralph Ineson's voice booming out of a Smart Brick.

Instead, Lego has pivoted to Pokémon. Where's the Infinity Gauntlet when you need it? The good news is that the eight currently available Lego Star Wars Smart Play sets offer plenty in the way of fun.

Smart Play All-in-One Sets

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing: $89.99 at LEGO Aimed at kids aged six and above, Luke's Red Five X-Wing is pure playset territory. While the X-Wing is the feature here, it also comes with lots of smaller builds, including a command center, a refueling station and an Imperial turret. Along with the Smart Brick and charter, it also comes with five Smart Tags and two Smart Minifigures (Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia). There's also a Stormtrooper minifigure, a Rebel Crew member and R2-D2, although these don't have Smart functionality. The X-Wing will make sounds and light up when it's flown through the air, and with a Smart Brick in situ, the turret will make appropriate battle sounds. Providing you move the Smart Brick around, the command center and refuel station can make sounds, too.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing: $159.99 at LEGO The Throne Room Duel is the most expensive Smart Play set yet, but that's because it comes with not one, but two Smart Bricks. There are also three Smart Minifigures (Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine), five Smart Tags and the necessary charging stand and cable combo. At $159.99 / £139.99, it's a little on the pricey side, but I think this offers the best, most comprehensive use of the Smart Brick, with a wealth of interactive features baked into the set. The Throne Room Duel & A-Wing comes with two battle podiums, where the Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader minifigures can be placed to have an epic lightsaber duel. Thanks to the Smart Brick, you can enjoy realistic battle sounds as they fight. The A-Wing can also make blaster sounds as it attacks, but my favorite feature here is the throne, which will play the Imperial March.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter: $69.99 at LEGO At $69.99 / £59.99, the Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is the most inexpensive way to get your hands on an All-in-One Smart Play set, and it's a pretty nice set, too. Aimed at kids aged 8+, it features an iconic TIE Fighter ship, along with a refueling station and a Rebel outpost. The included Darth Vader minifigure is equipped with a Smart tag, too, so he can be interacted with, and there's also a Rebel Fleet Trooper, although he has no Smart functionality. With the Smart Brick installed in the TIE Fighter, it will make appropriate sounds and display light effects as it's flown through the air, interacting with the way a child moves it around. It will also make refueling sound effects, should you interact with the brick-built refueling station. The TIE Fighter itself has a cockpit with room to sit Darth Vader, and also working stud blasters.

Smart Play Compatible sets

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Millennium Falcon: $99.99 at LEGO Yes, it's yet another Millennium Falcon set. Made up of 885 pieces and costing $99.99 / £89.99, it's a little smaller than the most recent Millennium Falcon playsets we've had, but it's still every bit as eye-catching — and this one comes with the added bonus of Smart Play compatibility. All four of its minifigures (Chewbacca, Han Solo, C-3PO and Luke Skywalker) are Smart-enabled, and it also comes with four Smart Tags that allow the Millennium Falcon itself to make various sounds and light effects, including the sound of the hyperdrive, laser battles, explosions and more. The roof of the Millennium Falcon can lift off, revealing a full interior, where you'll find space for minifigures to sit, a Holochess board and space to practice Lightsaber skills. On the outside of the ship, you'll find blasters and plenty of detail, which makes this model look every bit like the real thing. Even without a Smart Brick, then, this is a great playset with plenty for youngsters to interact with.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Mos Eisley Cantina: $79.99 at LEGO The Mos Eisley Cantina is undoubtedly one of the most iconic locations in the Star Wars universe. This playset may be considerably scaled down, particularly in comparison to the now-retired UCS Mos Eisley Cantina , but at 666 pieces, it's a good size for a playset aimed at kids eight and above. It features a bar, a seating area, a dance stage and a buildable Dewback — everything needed for some wonderfully imaginative play. Helping things along are the Smart Play compatible features. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Greedo minifigures are Smart-enabled, three additional Smart Tags allow a wealth of interaction. The Dewback can make walking and sleeping sounds, while the Cantina itself can play music and the sound effects of drinks being mixed.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: AT-ST Attack on Endor: $49.99 at LEGO One of the cheaper Smart Play sets to be released, this 347-piece set allows youngsters to build an AT-ST, a speeder bike and three minifigures (Wicket the Ewok, AT-ST Driver and Scout Trooper). Of the three, Wicket features Smart functionality, and there are also two Smart Tags which can bring the AT-ST to life. Wicket has several moods and reactions that can be played when in range of a Smart Brick, and the AT-ST can make a variety of battle and movement sounds, activated by putting it in motion. Without a Smart Brick, the AT-ST can still be interacted with thanks to an opening cockpit, a moving head and fireable stud shooters.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Luke’s Landspeeder: $39.99 at LEGO Costing just $39.99 / £34.99, Luke's Landspeeder is the cheapest of all the Smart Play compatible sets available so far. And it's one of the most iconic builds, with Luke's Landspeeder being immediately recognizable. It's a small set, with only 215 pieces, but with an age rating of 6+, it's an ideal build for younger children who may be new to Lego or less confident builders. It comes with two minifigures (Luke Skywalker and Jawa), with Luke being Smart Play enabled. There's also one Smart Tag, which allows the Landspeeder to make motion sounds as it's moved, and refuel sounds when kids interact with the included refuel station mini build. Perfectly sized for small hands, Luke's Landspeeder is ideal for swooshing through the air, and even without a Smart Brick to bring it to life, kids can use their imaginations to make this a worthwhile play experience.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training: $69.99 at LEGO An iconic set from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and something we've seen in numerous Star Wars titles since, we love Yoda's Hut. Its natural appearance, covered in trees and hidden in the swamp, makes it stand out from the usual industrial appearance of Star Wars' ships and buildings. And it's the home of everyone's favorite Yoda: what's not to like? The last time we had a Yoda’s Hut playset was back in 2018, so it's a well overdue release. The included Yoda and Luke Skywalker minifigures are Smart-enabled, and there's also an R2-D2 minifigure included to complete the trio. Smart Tags within the set allow for cooking sounds to come from Yoda's hut, while kids can enjoy 'force' sounds as Yoda and Luke complete their Jedi training. It's a very nice-looking set, and I'd wager that adults will enjoy this as a display piece if they aren't interested in interacting with the Smart Play functionality — but you may be missing out if you don't enjoy the many interactive sounds that the set can produce with a Smart Brick present.