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This Lego Star Wars AT-ST Walker 75417 is a seriously impressive display piece. Just keep Ewoks away from it.

Christmas may be a few months away but, thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get an early start on your shopping. The perfect early gift, this 2026 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is $10 off at Amazon, the cheapest it's been since its release.

Get the 2026 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, on sale for $35 at Amazon.

This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar comes with a Lego minifigure of Baby Yoda wearing a Christmas jumper, and if that isn't enough to sway you, there's a Mandalorian-themed mini-build behind every one of its 24 doors. At 22% off, this is a treat for Star Wars fans, young and old alike.

Save $10 Lego 2026 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was $45 now $35 at Amazon Save $10 on this Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar at get an early holiday gift sorted. This 293-piece set is sure to bring new joy each day in December. How can you go wrong with Baby Yoda in a Christmas sweater?

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

(Image credit: Lego)

Unlike previous Lego Star Wars advent calendars, this year's calendar is themed around The Mandalorian and Grogu . There's no blocky Rotta the Hutt but it features a host of characters and vehicles that have popped up either in the movie or The Mandalorian series.

It's impressive how much detail Lego has packed into these little sets. You can spend a fortune buying up the best Lego Star Wars sets or pick up this calendar and get tiny but clearly recognizable models of the Razor Crest, Mando's N-1 starfighter, a Dewback, and many others. And, of course, there's Mando himself, rocking a seasonal sweater.

This calendar is an ideal gift for any Star Wars or The Mandalorian fan (aged 6 or up) and while there's nothing to stop you opening all the doors at once, where's the fun in that? All in, you get seven vehicles, four Lego Star Wars creatures, six minifigures and seven other sets. Heck, it's almost worth buying just for Christmas Sweater Grogu.

Key features: 293 pieces, 24 mini-builds, Ages 6+

Product launched: September 2026

Price history: Released just last month, this is the cheapest this calendar has been. It's also the same price at Walmart.

Price comparison: Amazon: $35 | Walmart: $35 | Lego: $45

Reviews consensus: We loved 2025's Lego Advent Calendars, the Star Wars calendar in particular and we expect this year's to be every bit as much fun to open and build.

✅ Buy it if: You want an exciting Lego Star Wars mini-build every day in the lead-up to Christmas.