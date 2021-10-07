Best Lego advent calendars 2021

Sure, a regular old advent calendar might give you a festive chocolate square every day in the run up to Christmas, but the best Lego advent calendars are a whole other (snow)ball game.

Giving you a different Lego creation to build each day, there’s a surprise puzzle to be found behind each of the 24 doors, right up to Christmas Eve.

Lego advertises the sets as being a gift a day for 24 days, and it really does feel like that with the best Lego advent calendars. You never know what’s going to be hiding behind each door, and the Lego design teams really outdo themselves each year by making remarkably inventive miniaturized versions of recognizable Christmas items, characters, spaceships, buildings, and vehicles from loads of famous franchises.

This year’s best Lego advent calendars include a bumper crop of themes and styles to choose from. There’s the now-legendary Lego Star Wars advent Calendar, a new Marvel-themed advent calendar with loads of recognizable heroes included, a Harry Potter set for wannabe wizards, a cheerful Lego Friends set, and a classic Lego City advent Calendar for the Lego purist in your life.

We’ve rounded each of them up below, showing you the best prices near you, as well as some key details on each of this year’s five main Lego advent calendars. If you are thinking about buying them though, do hurry – they sell out incredibly quickly each year, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. Lego never makes the same advent calendar twice!

Lego City Advent Calendar 2021

Lego City Advent Calendar 2021 Price: $29.99 / £19.99 | Age: 5+ | Pieces: 349 | Lego set number: 60303
It's got a minifig Santa!
Builds that will fit in with most other sets
Minifigs here are less recognizable than with some of the other sets

If you’re all-in on the traditional ‘City’ style of Lego, you can’t afford to miss the Lego City Advent Calendar. This one’s the most traditionally festive of all the Lego Advent calendars this year – you’ve got a Santa minifig riding a present-laden train, a wintry post box, a Christmas pudding table, carol singers, and even a robotic snowman among many other mini builds. They’ll easily slip in with your other Lego sets, and the box folds out to include a fun play scene, complete with frozen lake.

Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2021

Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2021 Price: $29.99 / £19.99 | Age: 6+ | Pieces: 370 | Lego set number: 41690
Five minifigs and a mini dog
Very festive builds
Minifigs don't match regular Lego sets

Lego Friends has become a hugely popular spin-off for the Danish toy makers, being the build-your-own playset maker’s answer to the likes of Barbie. The Lego Friends Advent Calendar is a really nice addition to the line, coming complete with five minifigs, tiny cat and dog figures, a roaring fireplace, seasonal post box, snowmobile, Christmas tree, ice cream maker, and more miniature presents than you can shake a Christmas cracker at. The Friends style is a bit divisive among Lego purists as each minifig has a different head and hand style to a traditional Lego set. But kids will only see one thing when they open each calendar door – inventive, colorful, and downright fun new builds, every day of the season.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021 Price: $39.99 / £24.99 | Age: 7+ | Pieces: 274 | Lego set number: 76390
Includes six excellent wizarding minifigs
Has a game printed on the calendar
Less imaginative builds overall

Maybe it’s the magic, maybe it’s the huge banquet feasts in the Great Hall, but there’s something inherently Christmassy about the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Of all the sets on this list, it’s a franchise best suited for transforming into a Christmas set, with each book and movie including a Christmas scene. While there are fewer obviously-Christmas builds included in the Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar, what you do get will make great additions for those with other Harry Potter playsets, from a Privet Drive road sign to a Gringotts bank minecart and a gold-filled vault. And the tiny Hedwig owl figure is just adorable.

Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021

Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021 Price: $39.99 / £24.99 | Age: 7+ | Pieces: 298 | Lego set number: 76196
Hilarious festive minifigs
Great Quinjet and Hulkbuster mini builds
Not very Christmassy

Avengers, it’s cold outside! Assemble! The Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar may not be the most overtly-Christmassy of the calendars on this list, but it’s got some lovely little features to get you in the festive spirit. Thor in a scarf? Tony Stark in a Christmas jumper? Thanos on the naughty list, running way with a sack full of presents? There’s loads of fun to be had here, and it includes some of the smartest mini builds of any of the sets here, from a tiny Avengers tower to an ickle Hulkbuster suit and Quinjet.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021 Price: $39.99 / £24.99 | Age: 6+ | Pieces: 335 | Lego set number: 75307
Baby Yoda!
Clever mini build interpretations of iconic Star Wars props and ships
Mandalorian theme misses classic Star Wars characters

The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendars have become one of the most sought after pre-Christmas presents out there, putting witty seasonal spins on some of the most famous scenes and characters in all of pop culture. This year, the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is themed around Disney’s The Mandalorian TV show, so you know what that means… BABY YODA IN CHRISTMAS PYJAMAS! It’s not all just about ‘The Child’ though, with Lego once again knocking it out of the park with clever miniaturized builds that include TIE fighters, ion cannons, and drone droids.