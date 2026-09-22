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This set is both entertaining and educational but since it's been retired you'll have to hurry to get it at this price.

Looking for an early Christmas present, one that'll educate as well as entertain? You can't go wrong with this Lego Technic Lunar Outpost Moon Rover, now $20 off at Best Buy.

Get this Lego Technic Lunar Outpost Moon Rover Space Vehicle, on sale for $80 at Best Buy.

This futuristic lunar rover is packed with play-friendly features, including a pair of mini-rovers, plastic 'lunar rocks' and much more. While you can happily perch this on your shelf and admire it, children will get a kick out of carrying their own moon expeditions, learning as they do.

However, there's a catch. At $20 off, this Lego Technic Lunar Outpost Moon Rover is a great deal, but it's been retired by Lego. This could be your last chance to grab it before it sells out and the set starts going for silly prices on eBay.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

(Image credit: Lego)

Significantly more advanced than the Lego Apollo Lunar Rover, this set envisages the engineering that could support future moon exploration. With the Artemis program laying the groundwork for mankind's return to the moon, something like this rover could, manned or unmanned, end up driving across its surface.

But this model is more than just a pretty face. Suitable for builders aged 10 and above, it boasts a host of play-friendly features, from working suspension and a rotating arm through to moon rocks and mini rovers.

It's a great way to stimulate an interest in STEM as your children set out on their own lunar adventures. A fun toy and an educational tool all rolled into one, you can get involved in helping plan these expeditions or just keep the set to yourself.

If you're looking for a Christmas gift for a space enthusiast, this fits the bill. However, it has been retired by Lego, so you'll have to hurry. We've seen it sell out elsewhere, and once stock runs out, that's it.

Key features: 1082 pieces, 5 x 12 x 7.5 inches / 13 x 31 x 19 cm size, includes 2 mini rovers, for ages 10+

Product launched: August 2025

Price history: This retired set was briefly cheaper at Lego's site but sold out quickly. This is the lowest price you're likely to see as stock diminishes.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $80 | Walmart: $80

Reviews consensus: Its Lego.com reviews are almost universally positive, with buyers praising its detail level, play value and how fun it is to build.

✅ Buy it if: You want a striking, STEM-friendly set that's fun to build and has real play value.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a NASA-accurate model. Instead, consider this Lego Technic Apollo Lunar Rover set.