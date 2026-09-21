SpaceX rolls giant Super Heavy booster to pad ahead of Starship's 1st orbital flight (photos)

Click for next article

SpaceX rolls its Super Heavy booster out to the pad ahead of Starship's 14th flight test, which is targeted for Sept. 28, 2026.

SpaceX is gearing up for the first orbital flight of its Starship megarocket, which is now just a week away.

Starship 's huge first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy, was rolled out to the pad at SpaceX 's Starbase site in South Texas, the company revealed in an X post today (Sept. 21).

The booster will be paired with its Ship upper stage on the launch mount soon. If all goes according to plan, the duo will lift off on Sept. 28, on Starship's most ambitious flight to date.

Super Heavy on its way to its launch mount at Starbase. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The upcoming test mission will be Starship's 14th to date but the first to go orbital.

The flight plan calls for Super Heavy to make a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico about seven minutes after liftoff. Ship, meanwhile, will power its way to low Earth orbit , where it will deploy 26 of SpaceX's next-gen Starlink V3 satellites .

Flight 14 will therefore begin assembly of the Starlink V3 broadband megaconstellation, which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has said will eventually consist of about 100,000 satellites . (Ship deployed 20 V3 Starlinks two months ago on Flight 13 , but they were on a suborbital trajectory and quickly came back down to Earth.)

Ship will stay in orbit for a while, circling our planet about six times before returning for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chile roughly 10 hours after launch.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

This will be a new landing locale for Ship; its suborbital missions came down in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia.

Super Heavy on the launch mount. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. Its current iteration stands 408 feet (124 meters) tall, and future versions will be even larger, Musk has said.