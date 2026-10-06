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It may be smaller than the real ULA Vulcan, but this model can rocket up to 300 feet.

Only a select few skilled astronauts get to go to space, but this World Space Week 2026, Estes has brought us the next best thing. The company behind some of the best model rockets has just released its new ULA Vulcan, based on the very real ULA (United Launch Alliance) Vulcan Centaur.

It's capable of soaring to 300 feet (and drifting back down with its dual parachutes). However, it's not the only backyard launch vehicle out there, which is why we've picked out some of the best deals on model rockets. We're currently seeing lots of deals across a range of space-faring products like telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and Lego in Amazon's Prime Day Big Deals Day.

Model rockets for adults

Model rockets for kids