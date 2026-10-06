Blast off this World Space Week 2026 with Estes' new ULA Vulcan and big savings on model rockets this Prime Day

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One of the biggest names in model rockets, Estes, has released the ULA Vulcan, based on the real space vehicle. Here's where you can get your hands on it during World Space Week 2026, plus top deals on other model rockets.

The Estes ULA Vulcan model rocket firing through the air
It may be smaller than the real ULA Vulcan, but this model can rocket up to 300 feet. (Image credit: Future and Estes)
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Only a select few skilled astronauts get to go to space, but this World Space Week 2026, Estes has brought us the next best thing. The company behind some of the best model rockets has just released its new ULA Vulcan, based on the very real ULA (United Launch Alliance) Vulcan Centaur.

It's capable of soaring to 300 feet (and drifting back down with its dual parachutes). However, it's not the only backyard launch vehicle out there, which is why we've picked out some of the best deals on model rockets. We're currently seeing lots of deals across a range of space-faring products like telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and Lego in Amazon's Prime Day Big Deals Day.

Model rockets for adults

Model rockets for kids

Chris McMullen portrait of author
Chris McMullen

Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Contributing Writer

Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.

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