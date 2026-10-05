Celebrate humanity's 'Rocket Revolution' with World Space Week 2026

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Getting to space is no longer just a matter of building a rocket and launching it once. Reusable boosters, new launch vehicles and a growing commercial space industry are reshaping the path to orbit — a transformation that will take center stage during this year's World Space Week.

World Space Week (WSW) 2026 runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, with this year's theme, "Rocket Revolution," highlighting the technologies and organizations changing how humanity reaches and uses space. The global celebration brings together space agencies, companies, educators, students, museums, astronomy clubs and space enthusiasts for events and activities around the world.

The annual celebration of WSW is tied to two important milestones in spaceflight history. Oct. 4 marks the anniversary of the 1957 launch of Sputnik 1 , the first artificial satellite to orbit Earth, while Oct. 10 marks the signing of the Outer Space Treaty in 1967, which established principles for the peaceful exploration and use of outer space. The United Nations General Assembly established WSW as an annual observance in 1999.

This year's theme "recognizes how increased space access and falling launch prices have stimulated the space ecosystem and exciting new space applications," Dennis Stone, WSW Association president, said in a statement from the organization, adding that the theme is also intended to inspire student interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

For decades, reaching orbit required enormous amounts of hardware, fuel and infrastructure — and rockets were generally designed to fly only once. That model has increasingly begun to change.

Reusable rockets have demonstrated that portions of a launch vehicle can return to Earth and fly again, while a growing number of commercial companies and countries are developing new ways to put satellites, spacecraft and other payloads into orbit.

The change is about more than simply building bigger or more powerful rockets . Reusability and new launch architectures could alter the economics and cadence of spaceflight, while smaller launch vehicles are opening additional options for organizations looking to send spacecraft into orbit.

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The result is a space industry with more participants and a wider range of missions — from communications and Earth-observation satellites to scientific spacecraft and human spaceflight. Just last month, SpaceX's Starship reached orbit for the first time during its Sept. 28 test flight , successfully deploying 26 Starlink V3 satellites in a major milestone for the vehicle's development. The mission was ultimately cut short after an engine issue, but achieved its primary objectives of reaching orbit and deploying its payload.

More frequent and diverse access to orbit supports an expanding ecosystem of satellites and spacecraft that already plays a role in everyday life. Space-based systems provide communications, navigation, weather information and Earth-observation data, while satellites are increasingly used for environmental monitoring, disaster response and connectivity. That broader impact is part of what WSW aims to highlight.

On Nov. 8, 2018, the Landsat 8 satellite captured this image of the Camp Fire that broke out 90 miles (140 kilometers) north of Sacramento, California. (Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey, and MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview. )

This year's rocket theme also comes with educational resources designed to bring the subject into classrooms and homes. Estes Education partnered with WSW to develop a Rocket Revolution Toolkit, with activities for classrooms, families and clubs that encourage students to explore rocket science and engineering — including the challenges of designing reusable launch vehicles, according to a statement .

WSW events are expected to take place across 100 nations this week, with activities ranging from talks and exhibitions to classroom activities, movie nights, astronomy events and hands-on STEM projects.

Among the activities planned for 2026 are events from major space organizations and companies. The European Space Agency (ESA) and The Pokémon Company International are teaming up on a Europe-wide space-themed exhibition and Pokémon GO event, while the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida will host a WSW Expo on Oct. 9 featuring NASA and industry partners.

The rocket theme will also take a hands-on approach, with students and rocket clubs encouraged to launch model rockets using equipment provided by United Launch Alliance and Estes. The BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions will also launch an exclusive online "Space Renaissance" event, featuring the world premiere of the series' first film and a discussion on how storytelling can bring space closer to global audiences. A full list of events, both local and virtual, can be found online .

For those who can't make it to an organized event, the night sky offers plenty of ways to mark the week, with Saturn at opposition on Oct. 4, the moon near Mars on Oct. 5, the moon near Jupiter on Oct. 6, the Draconid meteor shower peaking around Oct. 8-9, and a New Moon on Oct. 10.

So while "Rocket Revolution" is focused on the technology carrying humanity beyond Earth, celebrating WSW doesn't require a launchpad, a laboratory or even a telescope — you can simply step outside after dark. Be sure to check back here over the coming days for our WSW coverage of global events.