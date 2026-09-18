Pikachu in space! New ESA-Pokemon partnership sends the electric mouse to the ISS

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Pikachu is one of Earth's newest outer space ambassadors, thanks to a new partnership.

The European Space Agency (ESA) and The Pokémon Company International (TPCI) have teamed up to honor World Space Week 2026, which runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

To kick off this inaugural collaboration, a Pikachu toy floated aboard the International Space Station from April 11 to June 17, enjoying 67 days in orbit and completing 1,040 trips around our big blue marble. Pikachu joined seven human astronauts aboard the orbiting lab, including ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot , who came up on SpaceX's Crew-12 mission.

Space mouse Pikachu is teaming up with ESA for World Space Week. (Image credit: ESA)

This pop culture fusion will also spawn temporary exhibitions and interactive programs this fall revolving around space and the Pokémon experience at ESA sites and major museums throughout Europe.

"Inspiring future generations is a key part of ESA's mission," ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said in a statement.

"Through this collaboration with Pokémon, we are unlocking new ways for people across Europe to connect with space through a unique and engaging experience," he added. "By taking space exploration beyond traditional settings, we hope to ignite curiosity, spark a sense of wonder about our universe and encourage people of all ages to discover opportunities that space offers for the future."

As with any promotional campaign, this out-of-this-world collaboration introduces exclusive merch. ESA x Pokémon apparel, accessories and collectibles will be available through the agency and Pokémon retail channels, including partner museum shops.

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There's even a Pokémon GO in-game activation inspired by ESA x Pokémon, which will run from Oct. 4, 2026 to April 30, 2027. Trainers at participating science and space museums will discover unique Pokémon GO gameplay featuring the mysteries of space, including close encounters with Astronaut Pikachu.

The playful exhibition launches across ESA establishments and European museums during ESA Open Days 2026 at these venues:

ESA Headquarters, Paris: Sept. 19-20, 2026

ESRIN, Rome: Sept. 25, 2026

ESTEC, Noordwijk, Netherlands: Sept. 26-27, 2026

ESOC, Darmstadt, Germany: Oct. 2, 2026

ESAC, Villanueva de la Cañada, Spain: Oct. 3, 2026

ECSAT, Harwell, United Kingdom: Oct. 10, 2026

Incorporating themed Pokémon character panels, guests can explore important elements of Europe's space activities, discovering how Europe launches missions, aids ISS astronauts, studies the sun , and learns about the solar system and the broader universe.

"Every Pokémon journey begins with a sense of wonder about what lies beyond the world you know." Mathieu Galante, senior director of licensing at The Pokémon Company International, said in the same statement.

"From distant regions to encounters that reach into outer space, that spirit of discovery has always been part of being a Pokémon Trainer," he added. "Collaborating with ESA opens a new frontier for fans, bringing together the world of Pokémon and the wonder of space for visitors at locations across Europe."