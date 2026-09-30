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While this set can interact with a Smart Brick, it's an excellent playset in its own right.

The Millennium Falcon is one of the most iconic starships of all time, despite its less-than-sleek appearance. As Han Solo put it, "She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts." Now, thanks to this Amazon deal, you can pick up this shelf-sized Lego Star Wars Smart Play Millennium Falcon for just $80, 20% off the RRP. We are expecting to see more Lego deals coming in as we run up to October Prime Day on Oct. 6-7.

Get this Lego Star Wars Smart Play Millennium Falcon, on sale for $80 at Amazon.

As a Smart Play-compatible set, you can use a Smart Brick (not included) to enable this Lego Millennium Falcon's light and sound features. But that's not what makes this set so cool. It's compact enough to sit on a shelf, but it has the kind of play-friendly features you'd expect from bigger Lego Star Wars sets.

Save $20 Lego Star Wars Smart Play Millennium Falcon : was $100 now $80 at Amazon Save $20 on this Lego Star Wars Smart Play Millennium Falcon. If you add a Smart Brick you'll enable its light and sound features but even without this is a great, play-friendly set. It comes with four minifigures, an interior complete with holo-chess board, and firing Lego missiles.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Despite its size, you can peer inside the Falcon and set up scenes with the included minifigures. (Image credit: Lego)

Want a play-friendly Lego version of Han Solo's ship but don't have the space for the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon or the gothier Lego Star Wars Dark Falcon ? This Lego Star Wars Smart Play Millennium Falcon is exactly what you need, it's small enough to perch on a shelf or cupboard and has enough play-friendly features to delight Lego builders young and old.

Not only is it fun to build, the top panels can be removed to reveal the Falcon's interior. With the included minifigures of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca and C-3PO you can recreate Luke's lightsaber training or have Chewbacca's take on the Threepio in a holo-chess match. It's the kind of interactivity you'd normally only get with a much bigger Falcon set.

Made up of nearly 900 pieces, it doesn't come with a Smart Brick, and if you already own a brick-equipped Lego Smart Play set , you can use that set to enable the smart features included in the set and figures.

Want to recreate the Episode IV scene where the Falcon sends Darth Vader spiralling into space? Just pair it up with this Lego Star Wars Smart Play Darth Vader's Tie Fighter . But even if you never touch this set's smart functionality, it's still a cool mid-sized ship and playset, especially at this knock-down price. This set may be rated for builders aged 9+ but adults (especially ones who grew up with the Original Trilogy) can get in on the fun too.

Key features: 3.5 x 10.5 x 9 in / 9 x 27 x 24 cm size, 885 pieces, 4 Smart Tag minifigures, for ages 9+, Smart Brick compatibility

Product launched: March 2026

Price history: Released earlier this year, this is the cheapest the set has ever been. Target and Walmart have matched the price, if stock runs out at Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $80 | Walmart: $80 | Lego: $100

Reviews consensus: The set's Amazon reviews are near universally positive, with buyers stating that it's a fun build and really entertaining to play with, even without a Smart Brick. A handful aren't happy that Lego didn't include a Smart Brick in the set.

✅ Buy it if: You want an budget-priced Millennium Falcon set which, even without a Smart Brick, offers plenty of play potential and is fun to build.

❌ Don't buy it if: You just want a display model. Instead, consider this Lego Star Wars Starship Collection Millennium Falcon, which is a little cheaper.