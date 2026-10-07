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Rather than generating green stars, this Pococo Galaxy Projector uses discs to create images of the cosmos.

There are plenty of star projectors out there; I should know, I've got four sitting on my shelves, including two Astronaut Starry Sky projectors (don't ask). But what if you want a projector that shows you the real cosmos? That's where the Pococo Galaxy Projector comes in and, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, it's cheaper than ever.

You can get the Pococo Galaxy Projector on sale at Amazon for just $76 — the cheapest we have ever seen it!

Instead of projecting random stars, the Pococo Galaxy Projector uses projection discs to fill the room with gorgeous, sharp images of planets, galaxies and much more. It's relaxing and educational with it, ideal for kindling an interest in space and space travel.

We awarded it four stars in our review of the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, and rank it as the best value rechargeable star projector. It holds its own against pricier models, including the Sega Homestar Classic, and you can expand its image with a range of reasonably priced disc packs. If you want more than random nebulas and green stars, it's well worth investing in.

Save 24% ($24) Pococo Galaxy Projector: was $100 now $76 at Amazon This scientifically accurate star projector is at its lowest-ever price, which offers clear, sharp images of the real universe. It comes with two discs but you can buy additional image packs.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

We rank this Pococo Galaxy Projector as the best value rechargeable star projector and for good reason. Using a projection disc system, it puts out gorgeous, clear images of the cosmos, rather than the randomized stars some cheaper projectors offer.

And yet, despite its sub-$100 price point (just $76 with this Prime Big Deal Days offer), it matches the performance of other, pricier projectors such as the Sega Homestar Classic and better yet, it's the lowest price we have ever seen it.

In our review of the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, we awarded it four stars, seriously impressed with the quality of its images and its overall functionality (though it lacks remote or app support). It comes with two discs, but you can buy packs of additional discs for a reasonable price.

With its 12-square-meter projection area, it'll turn any small to mid-sized room into a home planetarium. Whether it's relaxation, education or both you're after, the Pococo Galaxy Projector is a galactically good buy, especially at this price.

Key features: 12 sq m projection surface, sleep timer, 157x120x120 mm, rechargeable, includes 2 image discs, expansion packs available.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: We've seen this model discounted on Black Friday and Prime Day, but $76 is the cheapest it's ever been.

Reviews consensus: We awarded this projector four stars in our Pococo Galaxy Projector review, praising its image quality and remarking that it "Gives the best star projectors we've tested a run for their money." Its Amazon reviews are also positive, with just a handful saying it could be a little brighter.

Space: ★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors, Best star projectors for kids

✅ Buy it if: You want a star projector that projects actual, realistic images of the universe, making it suitable for relaxation of education.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want long-distance control over your projector; the Pococo has no remote control or app support.

Image 1 of 4 Unlike some of the competition, the Pococo Galaxy Projector's expansion discs are reasonably priced. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

How to join Amazon Prime

There's only one catch to this deal, as well as the others detailed in our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days guide. You'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it, but it's well worth signing up for this subscription service. You'll be able to take advantage of these Prime Big Deal Days prices, as well as free delivery, and access to Amazon Prime Video (one of the best value streaming services).

It'll cost you $14.99 monthly (you can cancel any time) or $139 annually. If you've not had Prime before, however, you should be able to take advantage of Prime's free 30-day trial. That's more than enough time to make the most of these offers.

To sign up you need to have or create an Amazon account, then:

1. Go to Amazon Prime.

2. Select "Start your free trial."

3. Follow the on-screen instructions.

If you've already had Prime in the past, you'll need to re-subscribe from your account settings, but chances are you'll save more than you spend on the subscription.