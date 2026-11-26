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It may have been subtitled "The Voyage Home", but to most viewers "Star Trek IV" (which has just turned 40) will always be "the one with the whales".

After "The Wrath of Khan" and "The Search for Spock" went to some pretty dark places — ear worms, the destruction of the Enterprise, the death (and later resurrection) of a certain beloved Vulcan — the franchise was in need of some light relief. So what better than to set coordinates for the then-present day of 1986 San Francisco, for a time-travel comedy romp?

Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy, had directed "The Search for Spock" and Paramount had lined him up to call the shots on a follow-up before the movie had even landed in theaters.

They gave him freedom to tell the story he wanted to tell, and he landed on a not obviously box-office-friendly formula of "No dying, no fighting, no shooting, no photon torpedoes, no phaser blasts, no stereotypical bad guy". It was a massive shift away from Khan and Kruge, the grandstanding villains in movies II and III.

Nimoy also wanted the film to have an environmental message and appeal beyond the franchise's traditional fanbase. The film would actually be promoted with minimal "Trek" branding in some territories.

"I wanted to make it accessible to people who don't go to 'Star Trek' movies," Nimoy said in "The Fifty-Year Mission" by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman. "I wanted to make it a movie-movie. It starts out like a 'Star Trek' movie and then makes a left turn. It is intentionally very different."

"The Voyage Home" effectively closes the trilogy that began four years earlier with "The Wrath of Khan". The story picks up three months after Spock's regenerated body is reunited with his katra (spirit), though nobody ever explains why Kirk and the rest of the crew are all still wearing exactly the same clothes. Following the self-destruction of Enterprise over the Genesis Planet, the gang are heading back to Earth to face the music for a lengthy rap sheet that includes grand theft starship and insubordination on an epic scale.

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But as they voyage home (geddit?) in a reconditioned Klingon Bird-of-Prey nicknamed the Bounty — complete with a cloaking device that will come in very handy when hiding in Golden Gate Park — they learn that an alien probe of unknown origin (one of the coolest "Star Trek" spaceships ) is tearing Earth apart looking for humpback whales. With the species extinct since the 21st century, the crew travel back in time via one of the most surreal sequences in "Star Trek" history — Morphing CG heads? What the hell was Nimoy thinking? — in the hope of finding the whales that might just be able to ask politely if the probe might leave us alone.

Screenwriters Steve Meerson and Peter Krikes were assigned to the project early on (working with Nimoy and producer Harve Bennett on the story), and their treatments included a future Earth under threat from a plague and a discarded subplot about Lt. Saavik being pregnant with Spock's child as a result of the pon farr mating ritual. There were also discussions about the Bird-of-Prey decloaking above the Super Bowl, and — most bizarrely of all — a guest-starring role for Eddie Murphy as an astrophysicist who wants to believe in aliens.

Murphy was both a Trekkie and one of the biggest stars on the planet at the time but ultimately decided to make notorious stinker "The Golden Child" instead. "In retrospect, I think I might have been better off doing 'Star Trek IV'," he said later. Paramount had also gotten cold feet about putting the star of the highly lucrative "Beverly Hills Cop" in its highest-profile franchise.

"Paramount said, 'We're not going to put out [our] two most valuable assets in one movie – so start over, folks!'" said Nicholas Meyer (h/t The Telegraph ), hired to retool the script after Murphy's departure. "That's why I was called at the last minute."

Meyer was already "Star Trek" royalty, having brought the movie series to life as director and uncredited writer of "The Wrath of Khan". Indeed, he's arguably the reason the "odd numbers bad/even numbers good" theory of "Trek" films persisted for so long, having later gone on to co-write and direct "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country".

He shared scripting duties with Bennett, with the producer writing the 23rd-century-set bookends of the film, and Meyer handling everything in present-day California. Weirdly, Meyer had prior experience bringing a time traveler to contemporary San Francisco in his 1979 HG Wells/Jack the Ripper adventure "Time After Time".

With the three previous "Star Trek" movies largely studio-based, "The Voyage Home" marked a rare chance for cast and crew to head out on location. The Monterey Bay Aquarium filled in for the Cetacean Institute (slightly implausible home of humpbacks George and Gracie), while the USS Ranger — moored in San Diego and no stranger to Hollywood after "Top Gun" — guest-starred as a nuclear "wessel".

Kirk and co. also headed out onto the streets of San Francisco. Nimoy had toyed with giving them '80s-appropriate disguises, but changed his mind when he realized nobody would bat an eyelid at their 23rd-century civilian attire.

Aside from some second unit work photographing humpbacks off the coast of Hawaii, the whales themselves were mostly animatronics created by Industrial Light & Magic. "One of the reasons we think that ['The Voyage Home'] really didn't win visual-effects awards is people didn't really understand how good [the whales were]," said executive producer Ralph Winter. "ILM did such a good job on those whales that they went on tour for a year or more around the world to museums because the expertise, the art, and science of what they had done was very good."

Meyer, meanwhile, fully embraced the opportunity to write a fish-out-of-water comedy, with this seasoned crew of Starfleet veterans struggling to get their heads around the eccentricities of late 20th-century America.

Kirk and Spock experiment extensively with "colorful metaphors" — "double dumbass on you!" — while Kirk gets out of paying for dinner by using the convenient excuse that money isn't a thing in the future. Scotty (James Doohan) attempts to talk to a mid-'80s Apple Macintosh via a mouse before he risks screwing with the timeline by 'inventing' transparent aluminum decades early.

And in the film's most famous moment, Spock delivers a Vulcan neck pinch to a punk playing his music very loudly on a public bus, winning extensive applause from his fellow passengers in the process. The nuisance rocker was played by Nimoy's assistant, Kirk Thatcher, who co-wrote the "I Hate You" song that plays on that era-authentic ghetto blaster. He later returned to the role in "Star Trek: Picard", though this time he responded more apologetically to Seven of Nine's request to turn it down.

Kirk is undoubtedly the center of the movie, pulling the strings and getting his first romantic interest since the Original Series — whale expert Dr Gillian Taylor (Catherine Hicks), who eventually accompanies the Enterprisers back to the future. But "The Voyage Home" also gives the supporting bridge crew — all of whom reveal a talent for comedy — more satisfying character beats than they'd ever had before. Walter Koenig 's W-heavy pronunciation of "vessels" would later be adopted by Anton Yelchin when he inherited the role in JJ Abrams' " Star Trek ".

The crew eventually makes it out of the 20th century alive, with the whales safely secured in a giant fish tank so they can make contact with the probe. Of course, what George and Gracie actually say when they arrive in the future remains a mystery; despite Bennett's insistence that the whale song conversation should be subtitled, he was wisely overruled by Nimoy.

With Earth saved from death by giant cigar, the Enterprise crew have all their charges revoked, bar one, as Kirk is 'busted' down to Captain. The crew is then gifted the shiny new USS Enterprise-A, freeing them to continue exploring the cosmos on the big screen.

Which they did, with Shatner taking advantage of a so-called "favored nations" clause in his contract — which meant Paramount had to match anything offered to Nimoy — to direct the rather less positively received "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier", before Meyer returned for "The Undiscovered Country".

Nimoy delivered on his promise to appeal beyond the traditional fanbase, and his reward for earning "Star Trek"'s biggest ever box office haul — a record "The Voyage Home" would hold until Abrams went Trekkin' in 2009 — was directing smash-hit comedy "Three Men and a Baby" the following year. The film also paved the way for "The Next Generation", as Paramount realized the franchise's massive potential, but decided they wanted to cash in without paying mega-bucks for the legacy cast.

Hardcore fans will often claim they prefer the more serious themes of "The Wrath of Khan", " First Contact " or even "The Motion Picture" to "The Voyage Home", but "Star Trek" has rarely been as joyous or fun as on this madcap jaunt to the 20th century. "The One with the Whales" really is one for the ages.

'Star Trek: The Voyage Home' is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and the UK.