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Smart telescopes automatically go to, focus on and photograph your favorite night sky targets with only a few minutes of setup and the push of a button. We've been reviewing them for years and there are only a handful we now recommend as the very best smart telescopes you should buy.

But they vary in price massively, from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. That's why I have rounded up three models that are already under $700 before these Black Friday deals . A couple of the more premium options are included too because they have big savings if that is something you are interested in. Check out our smart telescopes guide for the lowdown on the best models you can get right now.

If you aren't sure about whether you want to buy one, why not join Space+, our membership community and enter our prize draw to win the highly portable Dwarf Mini smart telescope?

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Best Black Friday smart telescope deals

Save 20% ($520) Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,599 now $2,079 at Unistellar US Save over $500 on our best smart telescope for versatility, thanks to its small form factor and light weight compared to the rest of the Unistellar line-up. It has autofocus and doesn't require collimation, so it is the perfect smart telescope for a beginner. It got four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey review thanks to its great views of deep space objects and good color rendition on astrophotography shots. Read more Read less ▼