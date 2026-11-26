Every smart telescope we've reviewed and highly rate that is cheaper for Black Friday — full list
Black Friday has seen the price of smart telescopes slashed, with great beginner models available from Unistellar, ZWO, Vaonis and Dwarflab.
Smart telescopes automatically go to, focus on and photograph your favorite night sky targets with only a few minutes of setup and the push of a button. We've been reviewing them for years and there are only a handful we now recommend as the very best smart telescopes you should buy.
But they vary in price massively, from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. That's why I have rounded up three models that are already under $700 before these Black Friday deals. A couple of the more premium options are included too because they have big savings if that is something you are interested in. Check out our smart telescopes guide for the lowdown on the best models you can get right now.
If you aren't sure about whether you want to buy one, why not join Space+, our membership community and enter our prize draw to win the highly portable Dwarf Mini smart telescope?
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
Best Black Friday smart telescope deals
Save on this super portable smart telescope that we thought was great for beginners and those who need ultimate convenience for shooting astrophotography on the go. We gave it four stars in our full DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini review.
Join Space.com as a member for a chance to win a Dwarf Mini.
PRIZE DRAW ENDS JAN. 4, 2027
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Save $25 on the ZWO Seestar S30 Plus. We recommend it to beginners for its excellent deep-sky imaging, low cost and built-in filters for specific target imaging like dual-band for nebulas and solar for observing the sun.
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Save $35 on the ZWO Seestar S30 Pro. It performs well under light polluted skies and features an 8.3MP resolution sensor, which is great for imaging galaxies and nebulas.
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Save over $500 on our best smart telescope for versatility, thanks to its small form factor and light weight compared to the rest of the Unistellar line-up. It has autofocus and doesn't require collimation, so it is the perfect smart telescope for a beginner.
It got four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey review thanks to its great views of deep space objects and good color rendition on astrophotography shots.
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Save on a premium motorized telescope. It features a 12.5MP sensor, upgraded optical design over Vaonis Vespera Pro and has a mosaic mode for stitching together wider potions of the night sky.
It also comes ready with a tall carbon fiber tripod for use right out of the box.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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