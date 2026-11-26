This pocket-sized smart telescope is small enough to take anywhere, now 19% cheaper for Black Friday — plus a chance to win one for free!
The Dwarflab Dwarf Mini got four stars in our expert review for its simple operation and deep-sky astrophotography capability. This Black Friday deal brings it down to $339 and Space+ members could win one in our prize draw.
Forget grainy night sky photos from your smartphone; the pocket-sized Dwarflab Dwarf Mini is the ultimate portable smart telescope and it's now $80 cheaper for Black Friday.
You can get the DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini on sale right now at Amazon for $339.
We gave it a huge 4/5 stars for its simple operation and ability to photograph deep sky objects, something you would struggle to get with a smartphone camera. If you don't fancy buying it, why not join Space+ our exclusive membership for free and enter our prize draw to win one?
This super-portable smart telescope is ready to capture celestial objects wherever you go! It can photograph nebulas, galaxies, star clusters and even the Sun in its solar mode!
But hurry! 50% of this deal is already claimed on Amazon.
Jamie is an experienced science, technology and travel journalist and stargazer who has written extensively for Space, reviewing skywatching equipment, delving into the night sky, solar and lunar eclipses and much more.
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The Dwarf Mini's power lies in its extremely small form factor. Despite its size, it is still more than capable of capturing detailed astrophotography, even in light-polluted areas. This makes it suitable for those who live in cities as well as those who like to travel to dark sky sites for their stargazing sessions.
It is easy to use and, once set up, automatically finds and tracks targets while the image of your chosen nebula or star cluster appears on your smartphone screen. Despite being perfect for beginners who want easy shots of the night sky, it can be suitable for those who are more experienced in astronomy as a portable astro option.
If you don't want to carry around lots of heavy gear, this is a great lightweight option for quick shots of the night sky or the moon. It's perfect for throwing into a backpack and chasing eclipses, weighing only 1.8 lbs (840 g) and featuring a built-in solar filter. It also includes a mosaic mode that means you can capture a larger portion of the sky without having to stitch together separate frames.
This is a great Black Friday deal but we would still recommend this at full price thanks to its easy operation and ideal travel size. If you still aren't convinced, why not join Space+, our membership tier, to be automatically entered into our free prize giveaway where you could win one of two Dwarf Mini smart telescopes.
Key features: 1.180-inch (30 mm) aperture, 150 mm focal length, field of view 50.59 x 45.06 degrees (wide)/2.5 x 2.14 degrees (telephoto), 7.24-in × 3.94-in × 2.4-in in size, Alt-Az/EQ mount, 64GB storage, 7,000 mAh / 4 hrs battery, smartphone or tablet required.
Product launched: January 2026
Price history: The Dwarflab Dwarf Mini is at its lowest-ever price, despite only being released this year.
Price comparison: Amazon: $339 | Best Buy: $339 | Walmart: $339
Reviews consensus: In our Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review, expert Jamie said it "makes capturing the deep sky and the solar system almost effortless," awarding it four stars. He did note that its 2MP sensor means the images it produces are best suited to sharing on smartphones.
Space: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★
✅ Buy it if: You want a smart telescope you can take anywhere without worrying about heavy kit weighing you down.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want to show your images off on bigger screens. A smart telescope with higher resolution would be better instead, like the ZWO Seestar S50 Pro.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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