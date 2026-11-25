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The December full moon reaches peak illumination at 8:28 p.m. EST on Dec. 23 (0128 GMT on Dec. 24) as the lunar disk shines opposite the sun in Earth's sky. It is often called the "Cold Moon" in reference to the frigid temperatures that prevail in the Northern Hemisphere around the time of its rising, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac .

December's full moon will also occur close to perigee — the moon's closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit — giving rise to a spectacular supermoon. A supermoon can appear 30% brighter and 14% larger than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth (also known as a micromoon)..

According to the late, great astronomer Fred Espenak , the Cold Moon will be just 221,667 miles (356,740 kilometers) from Earth when it turns full, making it the closest supermoon of 2026!

When to see the December full moon

The full Cold Supermoon will make for a spectacular sight when it rises over the eastern horizon at sunset on Dec. 23, mere hours before reaching maximum illumination. Remember to use Time and Date's moonrise and moonset tracker for timings specific to your location.

Earth's satellite may appear larger than normal while close to the horizon. This is partly because it is near perigee, when it appears subtly larger in the night sky, but also because of a phenomenon called the moon illusion, which tricks us into perceiving the moon to be bigger than it actually is while in the presence of foreground objects.

A yellow full moon rises over Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The moon may also adopt a striking golden or orange hue around moonrise and moonset. When the moon is low on the horizon, its light travels through more of Earth's atmopshere, scattering shorter, bluer wavelengths of light and allowing longer, redder wavelengths to reach our eyes.

The table below details moonrise timings for a selection of cities spread across the globe for Dec. 23-24:

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Local moonrise timings for the December 2026 full Cold Moon

Swipe to scroll horizontally City Local time New York 3:58 p.m. EST on Dec. 23 London 4:07 p.m. GMT on Dec. 24 Tokyo 4:32 p.m. JST on Dec. 24 Beijing 4:55 p.m. CST on Dec. 24 Sydney 8:36 p.m. AEDT on Dec. 24

Why it's called the Cold Moon

The December full moon is often called the Cold Moon in reference to the often freezing temperatures that can descend this time of the year. It's also known as the " Long Night Moon " by the Mohican tribe of North America, because of its proximity to the winter solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Old English peoples knew it as the "Moon Before Yule", according to Time and Date , while the Celts of Europe referred to it as the Oak Moon after traditions that centered around the hardy trees.

The December full moon also coincides with the Hindu festival of Datta Jayanti, when followers gather to celebrate the birth of Lord Dattatreya, who embodies the Hindu holy trinity of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, according to the Government of Maharashtra . The December full moon also rises close to the Christian celebration of Christmas on Dec. 25, when followers celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

What else to see in the sky around the full moon

The Cold Moon will shine in the center of a majestic "Winter Hexagon" of stars bright enough to easily cut through the glare cast by the lunar disk after it rises on Nov. 24.

Begin by locating Sirius, the brightest star in our night sky, which rises into the southeastern sky shortly after 8 p.m. local time for viewers in New York. Next, trace an imaginary line to the blue supergiant star Rigel in the nearby constellation Orion, before hopping to the orange glow of Aldebaran , which represents an eye of the great bull depicted in the constellation Taurus.

Looking south at midnight on Dec. 23-24 (Image credit: Created by Anthony Wood in Canva with assets from NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Next we move to Capella, the jewel of the constellation Auriga, before jumping down to Pollux in the constellation Gemini and nearby Procyon, before closing the loop with Sirius once more.

Jupiter and the red light of Mars will shine low in the eastern sky in the hour before midnight, while Saturn will lurk close to the western horizon. Look to the southeast just before dawn to spot Venus appearing as a brilliant "Morning Star", with the red giant Arcturus shining higher in the predawn sky close to the constellation Bootes.

Observing tips

The December full moon presents a stunning opportunity to photograph the lunar disk as it shines in Earth's sky entirely free from shadow. Be sure to make use of our expert guide to photographing the moon , along with our picks of the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography , if you want to upgrade your equipment.

Observing tips

Use a tripod to keep your camera as steady as possible.

Use a remote shutter release or self-timer to prevent camera wobble.

A smartphone stargazing app can help you find the exact point of moonrise on your local horizon.

can help you find the exact point of moonrise on your local horizon. A 12–50 mm lens is useful for landscape photography, while at least 400 mm is advised for capturing more detailed views of the lunar surface.

The moon can be made to appear particularly large while close to the horizon next to foreground objects, where it may take on an orange-yellow appearance thanks to Rayleigh scattering. A cleaner, more "classic" view can be captured as it soars high overhead.

Upcoming full moons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Month Full moon name Date and time January Wolf Moon 7:17 a.m. EST (1217 GMT) on Jan. 22, 2027 February Snow Moon 6:23 p.m. EST (2323 GMT) on Feb. 20, 2027 March Worm Moon 6:43 a.m. EST (1043 GMT) on March 22, 2027

These times mark the exact instant of full illumination. Your own moonrise or moonset may be hours earlier or later, depending on your location. For the best viewing plan, use an app such as Stellarium or SkySafari 7 Pro .

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your full moon photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s) along with your name, the location and any comments on what it was like to capture the picture to spacephotos@space.com.