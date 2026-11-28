Tired of spending all your money on Black Friday deals? Our free giveaway gives you the chance to win a Dwarf Mini smart telescope
Space+ has launched its first members-only contest with two Dwarflab Dwarf Mini smart telescopes up for grabs. Get amazing photos of the night sky wherever you go!
Hello Space fans! Are you tired of all the Black Friday deals or think that they just aren't cutting the mustard this year? We have the solution.
Join Space+, our exclusive free membership, and you will enter our free members-only prize draw to win one of two DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini smart telescopes.
Win one of two DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini smart telescopes for free by becoming a Space+ member!
This ultra-portable instrument is one of our favorite new releases of 2026, thanks to its small form factor, ease of use and capability to photograph deep-space objects. It is one of the smallest smart telescopes that we have tested and our expert reviewer, Jamie Carter, gave it 4/5 stars in his full Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review.
It's great for taking photos at dark sky sites when you don't want to be weighed down by a larger telescope but it is more than capable of capturing well-known night sky objects like the moon, galaxies and star clusters. It can even image the sun during the day using solar mode.
Save on this user-friendly manual telescope that is super easy to set up. It has a 5.1-inch aperture, delivers sharp views of targets and works with the Starsense app to assist in locating them.
We gave it four out of five stars in our Celestron Starsense Explorer DX 130AZ review.
To enter our giveaway, all you have to do is join the Space+ crew, which is free to do and only requires an email address to sign up. This prize draw is only available to U.S. residents and runs until Jan. 4, 2027. There are two units up for grabs, so there will be two U.S. winners who receive a Dwarf Mini smart telescope. The full rules and eligibility requirements are listed on our contest entry page.
Join Space+ for free to enter the Dwarflab Dwarf Mini smart telescope giveaway. Terms and conditions apply.
Save on a telescope that has featured in our best telescopes guide since our hands-on Celestron NexStar 4SE review early in 2023.
The Dwarf Mini giveaway is our first prize draw and we are super excited to bring you more in the future as a Space+ member, where you get access to the latest space news, must-see skywatching events and gear reviews from people who really care.
We think it's one of the best entry-level full-frame cameras out there, rating it 4.5/5 in our Canon EOS R8 review.
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
- Check out our Black Friday page, where we bring you the best deals of Black Friday 2026, including early telescope deals.
- We've also got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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