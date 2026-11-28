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Space+ members now have a chance to win one of two Dwarflab Dwarf Mini smart telescopes.

Hello Space fans! Are you tired of all the Black Friday deals or think that they just aren't cutting the mustard this year? We have the solution.

Join Space+, our exclusive free membership, and you will enter our free members-only prize draw to win one of two DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini smart telescopes.

Win one of two DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini smart telescopes for free by becoming a Space+ member!

Image 1 of 4 The Dwarflab Mini is portable enough that you can take it anywhere and you could win one for free in our prize giveaway. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The DwarfLab Dwarf Mini is capable of photographing deep space objects. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The Dwarf Mini is compact. So portable, in fact, that it's as small as a carton of chocolate milk. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The DwarfLab Dwarf Mini is compact but powerful. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

This ultra-portable instrument is one of our favorite new releases of 2026, thanks to its small form factor, ease of use and capability to photograph deep-space objects. It is one of the smallest smart telescopes that we have tested and our expert reviewer, Jamie Carter, gave it 4/5 stars in his full Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review.

Image 1 of 2 The Beehive Cluster, as imaged with the DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini by our reviewer, Jamie Carter. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The full moon, as imaged by the Dwarflab Dwarf Mini. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

It's great for taking photos at dark sky sites when you don't want to be weighed down by a larger telescope but it is more than capable of capturing well-known night sky objects like the moon , galaxies and star clusters . It can even image the sun during the day using solar mode.

To enter our giveaway, all you have to do is join the Space+ crew , which is free to do and only requires an email address to sign up. This prize draw is only available to U.S. residents and runs until Jan. 4, 2027. There are two units up for grabs, so there will be two U.S. winners who receive a Dwarf Mini smart telescope. The full rules and eligibility requirements are listed on our contest entry page.

Join Space+ for free to enter the Dwarflab Dwarf Mini smart telescope giveaway. Terms and conditions apply.

The Dwarf Mini giveaway is our first prize draw and we are super excited to bring you more in the future as a Space+ member, where you get access to the latest space news, must-see skywatching events and gear reviews from people who really care.