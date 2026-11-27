On this day in space! Nov. 27, 1885: Astronomer captures 1st known photo of a meteor during an Andromedid meteor storm
The Andromedids were associated with Biela's Comet, which broke apart in the 1850s.
On Nov. 27, 1885, an astronomer made the first known photograph of a meteor.
The picture was taken by Austro-Hungarian astronomer Ladislaus Weinek. He captured the trail of the meteor on a photographic plate in the Czech Republic.
The meteor he captured was part of the Andromedid meteor shower. The Andromedids were associated with Biela's Comet, which broke apart in the 1850s.
When Weinek observed the meteor shower in 1885, it was in the middle of a meteor storm. This means that there were way more meteors than usual. Skywatchers could see thousands of meteors per hour.
Why it mattered
Not many stargazers may be be acquainted with the Andromedid meteor shower. What used to be a spectacular annual meteor shower is now hardly even visible.
But in 1885, the Andromedids were an annual treat for skywatchers hoping for a chance to see the remains of Biela's comet (a comet first spotted in 1772 and then found - for the third time - in 1826 by the German astronomer Wilhelm von Biela, from whom it gets its name).
Camera technology has come a long way since 1885, which is good since it is a bit harder to see the Andromedids these days. Instead of photographic plates or digital cameras, astronomers now have to use special tracking equipment to record images of Andromedid meteors.
In 2011, astronomers announced that the meteor shower seemed to be undergoing a resurgence of activity, with 50 meteors per hour, and upticks were expected in 2018 and 2023.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
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