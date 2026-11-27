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On Nov. 27, 1885, an astronomer made the first known photograph of a meteor.

The picture was taken by Austro-Hungarian astronomer Ladislaus Weinek. He captured the trail of the meteor on a photographic plate in the Czech Republic.

The meteor he captured was part of the Andromedid meteor shower . The Andromedids were associated with Biela's Comet , which broke apart in the 1850s.

When Weinek observed the meteor shower in 1885, it was in the middle of a meteor storm . This means that there were way more meteors than usual. Skywatchers could see thousands of meteors per hour.

The November 1872 incidence of the Andromedid meteor shower, as seen over France, in a painting. (Image credit: Alto Vintage Images/Alamy)

Why it mattered

Not many stargazers may be be acquainted with the Andromedid meteor shower. What used to be a spectacular annual meteor shower is now hardly even visible.

But in 1885, the Andromedids were an annual treat for skywatchers hoping for a chance to see the remains of Biela's comet (a comet first spotted in 1772 and then found - for the third time - in 1826 by the German astronomer Wilhelm von Biela, from whom it gets its name).

This modern photo of the Geminid meteor shower shows dozens of meteors captured in a long exposure by Josh Drury. Ladislaus Weinek, who captured the first photo of a meteor, had to use a photographic plate in 1889. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Camera technology has come a long way since 1885, which is good since it is a bit harder to see the Andromedids these days. Instead of photographic plates or digital cameras, astronomers now have to use special tracking equipment to record images of Andromedid meteors.

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In 2011, astronomers announced that the meteor shower seemed to be undergoing a resurgence of activity, with 50 meteors per hour, and upticks were expected in 2018 and 2023.

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