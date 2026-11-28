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There are major savings on drones this Black Friday including this powerful DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

Whether you're new to drone flying or a seasoned flyer, Black Friday is your chance to save some serious money on the best drones. We've seen some major discounts on a host of high-flying gadgets, including several of our experts' favorites.

However, this year the U.S. drone ban (which blocks the import of new foreign-made models) seems to be really biting, to the point where leading drone manufacturer DJI has stopped selling drones on its website. If that's got you more than a little worried, you'll want to grab these deals while you can.

And if you really have an eye on the skies, you can win a Dwarf Mini smart telescope by joining Space+ as a free member.

James Abbott Contributing writer Our go-to drone expert, James Abbott is also an award-winning freelance landscape, portrait photographer, and highly experienced photography journalist working with some of the best photography magazines and websites with a worldwide audience.

Best Black Friday drone deals

Best for children Save $60 DJI Neo: was $199 now $139 at Amazon Thanks to the release of the DJI Neo 2, the original Neo is cheaper than ever. It's super easy to use, making it ideal for young drone flyers and those who aren't looking to record hours of footage. Read more Read less ▼

Best FPV Save $150 DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Wish you could fly like Superman? This DJI Avata 2 deal will give you that experience, as you view each flight through the bundled FPV goggles. It'll capture those sights in high-quality 4K video, too. Read more Read less ▼

Best for beginners Save $110 DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo: was $719 now $609 at Amazon Bundled with three batteries for nearly two hours of flight time, plus a case and screen-equipped remote, this Mini 3 Fly More Combo's collision avoidance means there's less chance of it crashing or flying off into the sunset. Read more Read less ▼

Best portable camera Save $190 DJI Flip: was $639 now $449 at Amazon Want a camera drone you can carry everywhere you go? This super-portable DJI Flip fits the bill and the included screen remote means you can see exactly what you're filming. Read more Read less ▼