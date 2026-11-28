A serious drone shortage is brewing. These are the six Black Friday drone deals you'll want to grab now
Black Friday may be over but you can still snap up major drone savings before Cyber Monday hits. And with the U.S. drone import ban impacting stock levels, you'll want to grab these drone deals before they're gone.
Whether you're new to drone flying or a seasoned flyer, Black Friday is your chance to save some serious money on the best drones. We've seen some major discounts on a host of high-flying gadgets, including several of our experts' favorites.
However, this year the U.S. drone ban (which blocks the import of new foreign-made models) seems to be really biting, to the point where leading drone manufacturer DJI has stopped selling drones on its website. If that's got you more than a little worried, you'll want to grab these deals while you can.
And if you really have an eye on the skies, you can win a Dwarf Mini smart telescope by joining Space+ as a free member.
Our go-to drone expert, James Abbott is also an award-winning freelance landscape, portrait photographer, and highly experienced photography journalist working with some of the best photography magazines and websites with a worldwide audience.
Best Black Friday drone deals
With its super-high-resolution camera (capturing 6K video and 100MP images) and a raft of features, we rank this as the best drone out there. At $200 off, it's a steal.
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Thanks to the release of the DJI Neo 2, the original Neo is cheaper than ever. It's super easy to use, making it ideal for young drone flyers and those who aren't looking to record hours of footage.
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Wish you could fly like Superman? This DJI Avata 2 deal will give you that experience, as you view each flight through the bundled FPV goggles. It'll capture those sights in high-quality 4K video, too.
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Bundled with three batteries for nearly two hours of flight time, plus a case and screen-equipped remote, this Mini 3 Fly More Combo's collision avoidance means there's less chance of it crashing or flying off into the sunset.
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Want a camera drone you can carry everywhere you go? This super-portable DJI Flip fits the bill and the included screen remote means you can see exactly what you're filming.
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Our pick of the non-DJI drones, the Potensic Atom 2 this well-built but still portable sub-250 g drone offers excellent flight performance and is packed with features including AI-driven subject tracking.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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