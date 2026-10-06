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The DJI Neo is a beginner-friendly drone and this bundle includes everything you need to get flying

Are you looking to get into drone flying but don't want to spend a fortune? This DJI Neo Fly More Combo bundle is $100 off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Aside from being beginner-friendly, its three batteries will let you fly for nearly an hour.

Get the DJI Neo Fly More Combo drone bundle on sale at Amazon for $242.

Reviewing the DJI Neo , we called it "incredibly easy to use and fun," praising how easy it was to fly and while DJI has since released the Neo 2, that still stands. In fact, it's thanks to the Neo 2's release that the original is so cheap.

Aside from controlling it via the included remote and attaching your phone if you want a drone's-eye view of the world, you can activate its autonomous mode and just watch in wonder as it follows you from above. Children will require some supervision but this drone is a great deal for would-be flyers, young and old.

James Abbott Contributing writer On top of being a drone expert, James is an award-winning freelance landscape and portrait photographer and photography journalist working with some of the best photography magazines and websites with a worldwide audience. He's also the author of The Digital Darkroom: The Definitive Guide to Photo Editing.

Image 1 of 5 This DJI Neo is an excellent entry-level drone, and this bundle makes it easier to fly for longer. (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Neo is easy to fly and while it's not the most accomplished image-wise, it punches above its price tag. Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Looking to get into drone flying but aren't sure where to start? This bundle is just what you need. Not only is the DJI Neo a dream to fly, but the extra batteries and remote in this Fly More Combo bundle mean you've got everything you need to fly for longer.

Our expert James awarded it four stars in our DJI Neo review , calling it "A sub-250 g beginner drone that is incredibly easy to use and fun." And while you can use the app to fly it, it's easier just to clip your phone to the included remote and soar high while you see through its eyes.

Or, if you'd prefer to go hands-off, there are several autonomous flight modes, so you can just have it following you, filming you. Its weight also means you don't have to register it under current drone regulations. And with the three included batteries, it can fly for 54 minutes before you need to make use of the supplied charging dock.

DJI's products appear regularly in our best drone guide and at this price you really can't go wrong, whether you're buying for yourself or putting it away as a Christmas gift. And if you're after more space and technology bargains, check out our Prime Big Deal Days hub .

Key features: 3 batteries, 54 minutes flight time (18 min per battery), remote control, charging hub, 4.76 oz / 135 g weight, video up to 4K 30FPS / FHD 60FPS, 117.6-degree FOV.

Product launched: Sept 2024

Price history: The DJI Neo was briefly $3 cheaper in September but this is otherwise the lowest it's been all year. Walmart has also matched this price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $242 | Walmart: $242 | Best Buy: $297

Reviews consensus: Our expert gave this drone four stars in our DJI Neo review . They praised it for being so easy to use, and appreciated its beginner-friendly autonomous modes. The Amazon reviews for this bundle are every bit as positive.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best DJI drones, best beginner drones

✅ Buy it if: You want a beginner-friendly drone with everything you need to get flying out of the box.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want this purely for video. With no Micro SD slot, you're limited to how much you can record. The DJI Mini 4K is a better option.

How to become an Amazon Prime member

To take advantage of this deal, as well as the others detailed in our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. This grants you several benefits, including: free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video (one of the best value streaming services) and of, course, Prime Day deals.

You can sign up to be a Prime Member at the cost $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. However, if you've not had Prime before, you should be able to take advantage of Prime's free 30-day trial.

To do that, you need to have or create an Amazon account, then:

1. Go to Amazon Prime.

2. Select "Start your free trial."

3. Follow the on-screen instructions.

If you've already had Prime in the past, you'll need to re-subscribe from your account settings, but chances are you'll save more than you spend on the subscription.