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Camera deals have been a bit harder to find this Black Friday but we have found these great reductions on models we gave some of our highest ratings to. If you are in the market for a new camera , whether for astrophotography, general shooting or another particular style, one of these might fit the bill for your needs.

High-resolution models like the Sony A7R V and the Canon EOS R5 are great for those who need the most detail from their shots and a strong amount of pro-functionality. One of our low-light favorites has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Walmart thanks to this year's release of a new version. We loved the Canon EOS R6 II for its amazing high ISO noise handling and impressive -6.5 EV low-light autofocus, so despite the release of the EOS R6 III , this is still one of the best mirrorless cameras you can get for astrophotography.

Best Black Friday camera deals live right now