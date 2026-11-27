The lowest price ever on the Canon EOS R6 II tops some of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen today
We have rounded up the best camera deals this Black Friday, including the lowest-ever price on one of our favorite low-light cameras, the Canon EOS R6 II.
Camera deals have been a bit harder to find this Black Friday but we have found these great reductions on models we gave some of our highest ratings to. If you are in the market for a new camera, whether for astrophotography, general shooting or another particular style, one of these might fit the bill for your needs.
High-resolution models like the Sony A7R V and the Canon EOS R5 are great for those who need the most detail from their shots and a strong amount of pro-functionality. One of our low-light favorites has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Walmart thanks to this year's release of a new version. We loved the Canon EOS R6 II for its amazing high ISO noise handling and impressive -6.5 EV low-light autofocus, so despite the release of the EOS R6 III, this is still one of the best mirrorless cameras you can get for astrophotography.
Best Black Friday camera deals live right now
Canon's low light beast is now at its cheapest price ever. It has a 24MP resolution sensor, 100-102,400 ISO and eight stops of in-body image stabilization.
We gave it 4/5 stars in our Canon EOS R6 II review.
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The latest Z6 model from Nikon has a 24MP sensor, an ISO range of 100–64,000 and sharp autofocus.
We awarded its predecessor 4/5 stars in our full Nikon Z6 II review.
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Even though aimed at producting video, this camera is still quite capable for astrophotography. It has a 24MP sensor, an ISO of ISO 100-32,000 and great autofocus.
We thought it deserved four stars in our full Canon EOS R50 V review.
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This full-frame camera packs a 36MP sensor, an ISO range of 100 - 32,000 and next level autofocus.
We gave it four and a half stars out of 5 in our Sony A7R V review.
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The Nikon D850 is our best DSLR camera for its host of pro features like a 45MP sensor, Native ISO range of 64–25,600 and weather sealing.
We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our full Nikon D850 review.
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The Canon EOS R5 is a powerful camera, boasting a huge 45MP sensor, eight stop of in-body image stabilization (IBIS), 20FPS shooting and 8K video capability.
We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our full Canon EOS R5 review.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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