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Artist's illustration of Atmos Space Cargo hardware in Earth orbit. The company just signed an agreement with missile maker MDBA to investigate the feasibility of developing weapons that can be dropped from orbit.

A pair of companies in Europe have signed an agreement to study the feasibility of developing weapons that can be dropped from orbit.

Atmos, a space company known for its Phoenix reusable reentry vehicle , will work with MBDA, Europe's largest missile manufacturer, on the new project.

"We are assessing how proven defense systems and new orbital technologies can be combined to strengthen Europe's conventional deterrence and enable future defense capabilities," Sebastian Klaus, the CEO of Atmos Space Cargo, said in a statement on Nov. 18.

The system that the companies are investigating is called Precision Orbital Deep Strike, or PODS. The companies said that their initial scope will center on design and feasibility, as well as technology integration.

Atmos and MBDA also said this work could lead to demonstrations, but the companies' announcement makes it clear that any deployment or use would be subject to the approval of governmental and military authorities.

"The initiative also directly supports MBDA's broader strategic vision in the space domain, reinforcing both space for defense and the defense of space," Thomas Gottschild, MBDA Deutschland managing director, said in the same statement.

This news comes a few months after Chief of Space Operations Gen. Douglas Schiess said that the U.S. Space Force operates orbital weapons .

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"Let me be crystal clear: Today, Guardians operate on-orbit weapons that can defend the joint force against space-enabled attacks," Schiess said during a conferenace presentation on Sept. 15 ("Guardians" refers to Space Force personnel.)

Last year, Atmos' Phoenix capsule got its first test run in space. The cargo-return technology launched aboard a Space X Falcon 9 rocket during a rideshare mission in February 2025.

Atmos tested out the inflatable heat shields it has been working on to help future space-manufactured cargo make it through Earth's atmosphere in one piece.

"Orbital transportation and return form a new layer of strategic infrastructure, and infrastructure determines what Europe can achieve on its own terms," Klaus said in the Nov 18 statement.