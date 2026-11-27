Foundation is a must-watch and this Black Friday, you can stream it and other Apple TV sci-fi shows for half-price
Love sci-fi? Foundation is one of finest sci-fi shows out there and thanks to this Black Friday offer you can watch it and other Apple TV series for a ridiculous $6.99 a month for six months.
If you've got a taste for epic sci-fi, Foundation (based on Isaac Asimov's series) is a must-watch. Thanks to this Black Friday Apple TV deal, you can binge-watch its first three seasons (a fourth is on the way) for just $6.99 a month for six months.
Get Apple TV for just $6.99 a month and catch up on some superb sci-fi shows
We think Apple TV is one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans, and for good reason. Foundation aside, there's the post-apocalyptic Silo, the alternative history series For All Mankind, the brilliant, mind-bending Pluribus and many other shows and movies. And if these shows put you in the mood for a little stargazing, you can enter our smart telescope giveaway to win a Dwarflab Dwarf mini.
If you're a sci-fi and space fan, and you want something more taxing than Star Trek, Apple TV is the place to be. From Isaac Asimov's Foundation to the what-if For All Mankind, this streaming service is a steal at over 50% off for six months.
Note: The price goes up to $14.99 after 6 months, but you can cancel any time.
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Foundation is one of the many sci-fi shows you can watch on Apple TV and a fourth season has already wrapped.
Apple TV has fast become my go-to for science fiction. Admittedly, I was a little bitter that Pluribus's second season is still undated but Foundation has me hooked, blending epic sci-fi action with just the right amount of intrigue and back-stabbing. If you enjoyed Jared Harris's masterful Moriarty, you'll love him as puppetmaster Hari Seldon. Now, thanks to this offer, you can binge-watch the whole show for less than $7.
But that's just the tip of the ice asteroid; Apple TV is also home to the superb Silo, a show where humanity has retreated to underground bunkers, For All Mankind (and spin-off Star City), which features an alternative space race, and many, many others. And, for family and friends who aren't into sci-fi, there's the fantastic Slow Horses, an espionage show about a group of spies who are just the worst.
You can watch Apple TV on up to six devices simultaneously and, best of all, unlike many streaming services, there are no commercials to interrupt your viewing. For just $6.99 a month, you get enough sci-fi to see you through the holiday season and beyond.
Key features: For All Mankind (including the spin-off Star City), Foundation, Severance, Silo, Pluribus and many, many other shows are available to stream on Apple TV. You can watch on up to six devices simultaneously, all ad-free.
Price history: Apple offered a similar deal last year, though the service has raised its base price since then.
Consensus: If you love science fiction, you really can't go wrong with Apple TV. It's the home of innovative, big-budget sci-fi, with no adverts to interrupt your viewing. There's plenty for guests and family to watch too.
Featured in guides: Best streaming services for sci-fi fans
✅ Buy it if: You're looking for entertaining and sometimes thought-provoking sci-fi with drama that isn't hand-waved away at the end of the episode.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're more into Star Trek, in which case this Paramount+ deal will keep you happy.
Looking for a bargain? We've rounded up the very best Black Friday deals on telescopes, technology, toys and more.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
How to enter our smart telescope giveaway
Want a Dwarflab Dwarf Mini smart telescope? If you're in the U.S., you can enter our giveaway to win this super portable smart scope, worth $419! Just sign up for a free Space+ membership by entering your email on our contest entry page here, before January 4.
As well as being in the running to win this super prize, Space+ club members can unlock badges for reading our articles, test their knowledge with quizzes, sign up for Space.com newsletters and more! So what are you waiting for?
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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