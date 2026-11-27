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If you've got a taste for epic sci-fi, Foundation (based on Isaac Asimov's series) is a must-watch. Thanks to this Black Friday Apple TV deal, you can binge-watch its first three seasons (a fourth is on the way) for just $6.99 a month for six months.

Get Apple TV for just $6.99 a month and catch up on some superb sci-fi shows

We think Apple TV is one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans, and for good reason. Foundation aside, there's the post-apocalyptic Silo, the alternative history series For All Mankind, the brilliant, mind-bending Pluribus and many other shows and movies. And if these shows put you in the mood for a little stargazing, you can enter our smart telescope giveaway to win a Dwarflab Dwarf mini.

Save 53% Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV If you're a sci-fi and space fan, and you want something more taxing than Star Trek, Apple TV is the place to be. From Isaac Asimov's Foundation to the what-if For All Mankind, this streaming service is a steal at over 50% off for six months. Note: The price goes up to $14.99 after 6 months, but you can cancel any time.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) Foundation is one of the many sci-fi shows you can watch on Apple TV and a fourth season has already wrapped. (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Apple TV has fast become my go-to for science fiction. Admittedly, I was a little bitter that Pluribus's second season is still undated but Foundation has me hooked, blending epic sci-fi action with just the right amount of intrigue and back-stabbing. If you enjoyed Jared Harris's masterful Moriarty, you'll love him as puppetmaster Hari Seldon. Now, thanks to this offer, you can binge-watch the whole show for less than $7.

But that's just the tip of the ice asteroid; Apple TV is also home to the superb Silo, a show where humanity has retreated to underground bunkers, For All Mankind (and spin-off Star City), which features an alternative space race, and many, many others. And, for family and friends who aren't into sci-fi, there's the fantastic Slow Horses, an espionage show about a group of spies who are just the worst.

You can watch Apple TV on up to six devices simultaneously and, best of all, unlike many streaming services, there are no commercials to interrupt your viewing. For just $6.99 a month, you get enough sci-fi to see you through the holiday season and beyond.

Key features: For All Mankind (including the spin-off Star City), Foundation, Severance, Silo, Pluribus and many, many other shows are available to stream on Apple TV. You can watch on up to six devices simultaneously, all ad-free.

Price history: Apple offered a similar deal last year, though the service has raised its base price since then.

Consensus: If you love science fiction, you really can't go wrong with Apple TV. It's the home of innovative, big-budget sci-fi, with no adverts to interrupt your viewing. There's plenty for guests and family to watch too.

Featured in guides: Best streaming services for sci-fi fans

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for entertaining and sometimes thought-provoking sci-fi with drama that isn't hand-waved away at the end of the episode.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're more into Star Trek, in which case this Paramount+ deal will keep you happy.

Looking for a bargain? We've rounded up the very best Black Friday deals on telescopes, technology, toys and more.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

How to enter our smart telescope giveaway