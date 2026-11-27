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I easily captured images of every stage of the 2026 partial solar eclipse with the eQuinox 2.

I saw my first partial solar eclipse this year and it's all thanks to the Unistellar eQuinox 2, which allowed me to not only observe the eclipse safely throughout all of its stages but also capture photographs that will last a lifetime.

Get 20% off all Unistellar smart telescopes, including the eQuinox 2 smart telescope and official solar filter.

When equipped with a solar filter, the Unistellar smart telescopes become a powerful tool for solar observation , whether you are watching an eclipse or not. For Black Friday , Unistellar is offering 20% off the eQuinox 2 and its entire smart telescope range, including solar filters and backpacks. But you can also get up to $1,100 off Unistellar telescopes on Amazon, too!

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Image 1 of 3 The start of the 2026 partial solar eclipse. (Image credit: Future) Using the eQuinox 2 with a solar filter, I was able to capture all of the stages of the 2026 partial solar eclipse. (Image credit: Future) Maximum coverage of the solar disk during the 2026 partial solar eclipse in my area. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

On Aug. 12, 2026, the UK witnessed its best solar eclipse since 1999, wowing the entire country with coverage ranging between 88-96%. I feel so blessed to have witnessed it and honestly, I owe that opportunity to the Unistellar eQuinox 2. After hiking up Kelston Roundhill in Somerset and setting up, I was able to safely watch the eclipse on my iPad through all of its stages and capture images at every moment.

Image 1 of 2 I got to capture the moment of a lifetime, thanks to the Unistellar eQuinox 2. (Image credit: Future) Thanks to smart device integration, I was able to quickly snap pictures of the solar eclipse whilst observing with solar eclipse glasses. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

After attaching the solar filter to the Equinox 2, I simply clicked "Go-to" on the sun from the Unistellar app and waited for it to find the blinding solar disk, which showed up on my screen as an orange disk. There was no issue with the eQuinox 2 finding the sun, so I could focus on capturing images or watching it with solar eclipse glasses.

It not only gave me the opportunity to photograph the event, but it gave me a closer view than I had with my solar eclipse glasses. For something that is unlikely to happen again in my lifetime, I am amazed to get such a front-row seat.

Image 1 of 2 Before pointing any Unistellar telescope at the sun, you must have an official solar filter attached to avoid damaging the sensor. (Image credit: Future) The Unistellar eQuinox 2 automatically tracks the sun throughout the sky during observation, so you can focus on photography. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Unistellar sells solar filters for its entire smart telescope range, including for other models like the eVscope 2 and the beginner-friendly Odyssey model . For Black Friday 2026 , they are offering 20% off all of their smart telescopes, solar filters and backpacks. If telescopes aren't your bag, they are also including a free accessory pack with every purchase of their Envision smart binoculars, worth $357.

These smart telescopes aren't just for solar viewing, with their nighttime performance delivering high-quality photos of star clusters , nebulas and galaxies . They make locating night sky targets easy and make astrophotography possible even from areas saturated with light pollution.

Key features: 4.5-inch aperture, 450mm focal length, f/4 focal ratio, Newtonian reflector design, Sony IMX347 CMOS sensor, 6.2MP camera, motorized alt-azimuth mount with go-to capability, Smart Light Pollution Reduction technology, 5000+ object sky catalog, 64GB, 11-hour battery life, 20 lbs (including tripod).

Product launched: February 2023

Price history: On the Unistellar website, the eQuinox 2 usually retails for $2,899 but this Black Friday deal brings that price down to $2,319. The eQuinox 2 solar filter has dropped in price from $249 to $199.

Price comparison: Unistellar: $2,319 | Amazon: $2,319

Reviews consensus: In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we praised its user-friendly nature and powerful observational capabilities. Thanks to automatic tracking and smart light pollution reduction, this makes it a breeze for celestial observation, whether you are a beginner or an experienced astronomer.

Space.com: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best smart telescopes, best telescopes, best telescopes for kids, best telescopes for beginners, best telescopes for deep space

✅ Buy it if: You want a user-friendly smart telescope for easy astrophotography, with the ability for eclipse and solar observation.

❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional telescope that allows you to practice manual location of night sky targets, like the Celestron LT114 AZ telescope.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.