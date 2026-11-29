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The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ is excellent for surveying the skies. We think it's the best budget telescope for deep space.

As stunning as our own solar system can be, if you want to be truly humbled by our place in the universe, you have to look to deep space. That's where the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope comes in, offering excellent views of galaxies, star clusters and more. We think it's the best budget telescope for deep space and it's now $75 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Get the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $425.

Our expert, Damian Peach, awarded this telescope four out of five stars in his Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ review, discovering that, despite being extremely beginner-friendly, its image quality was impressive. It also boasts a built-in smartphone mount that supports the use of Celestron's Starsense app. It's not a motorized mount, though if you do want some extra help with stargazing, check out our Dwarf Mini giveaway where you can win a smart telescope worth $419.

Damian Peach Contributing writer Damian A. Peach FRAS is a British amateur astronomer, astrophotographer, lecturer and author. Best known for his photographs of a wide variety of astronomical objects, his career in the field spans over thirty years and he's an expert on all things telescope-related.



His work has also been used by NASA and ESA to illustrate what ground-based telescopes can achieve in photographing the planets and the support they can provide to professional space probe missions.

Image 1 of 4 The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope has a 5.1-inch (130 mm) aperture. (Image credit: Celestron) Thanks to its large aperture, the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ is excellent for observing deep space, light pollution permitting. The tripod included with the telescope has a handy tray for storing extra eyepieces for different celestial targets. (Image credit: Celestron) The alt-azimuth mount is an easy-to-operate mount and works well with the StarSense app for locating targets. (Image credit: Celestron) The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ features a finderscope for helping to locate and center your target. (Image credit: Celestron) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

With its 5.1-inch aperture, the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ drinks in enough light that, light pollution aside, you'll see sharp, clear views of even deep space objects such as the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31), Triangulum Galaxy (Messier 33) and Orion Nebula (Messier 42).

Its built-in smartphone dock, coupled with Celestron's free StarSense app, means you can use your phone to guide you through the cosmos, though it stops short of being a motorized mount. But the app will give you a live sky map that takes the work out of finding objects of interest. Or if you're a traditionalist, you can ignore the app entirely.

We rank it as the best budget telescope for deep space, and while the included eyepieces could be a little better, alternatives are widely available. At this price, it's an excellent purchase for beginners or anyone on a budget.

Key features: Newtonian reflector, 5-inch (130 mm) aperture, f/5 focal ratio, 25-inch (650 mm) focal length, 307x maximum magnification, StarSense smartphone asistance, 18 lbs (8.16 kg) weight.

Launched: January 2020

Price history: We've seen this telescope dip to $374 during Prime Day, but if you missed out on that deal, this Black Friday deal represents a major saving on the $500 MSRP.

Price comparison: Amazon: $425 | Best Buy: $649 | Walmart: $500

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ review, we called it an "Exquisite telescope for the beginner." We praised its wide aperture, smartphone support and excellent image quality when viewing both local planets and deep-space galaxies.

Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a beginner and budget-friendly telescope that's powerful enough to observe deep space objects and planets, and welcome smartphone support.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're after a smart telescope; the DX 130AZ does not have a motorized mount.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.